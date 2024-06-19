Lions Automobilia Foundation Founder Rick Lorenzen Passes Away

Rick Lorenzen, founder of the Lions Automobilia Foundation in Rancho Dominguez, California, has passed away.

In 2019, Lorenzen established the non-profit foundation and museum—which today encompasses nearly 100,000 square feet—to celebrate and preserve Southern California’s unique car culture and motorsports history.

The organization shared the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our beloved founder, Rick Lorenzen. Rick passed away peacefully on Sunday evening surrounded by family.

Rick’s vision was the guiding light in the creation of the Lions Automobilia Foundation [through] his leadership and steadfast commitment to preserving and sharing with others what he referred to as a “simpler time.” Rick enjoyed telling stories about watching the races at Lions Drag Strip as a young man with his friends, and later meeting so many legends as they visited his treasured museum.

“As we navigate this challenging period, please know that I am committed to continuing Rick’s vision and values. My dedication will ensure that we remain strong and united, honoring Rick’s legacy in every step we take,” said Tami Lorenzen-Fanselow, daughter of Rick Lorenzen and treasurer and CFO of Lions Automobilia Foundation.

Rick’s passion, commitment, and hard work have left a mark on all of us, and his legacy will continue to inspire us.

For more information, visit lionsautomobilia.org.

This story was originally published on June 19, 2024.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.