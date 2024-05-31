Lions ‘Art of the Museum’ Receives Telly Award

Lions Automobilia Foundation and Museum is thrilled to announce that Parthenon Pictures has been honored with a prestigious Silver Telly Award for its captivating short-form automotive documentary, “Art of the Museum,” produced for the Lions Automobilia Foundation.

“Art of the Museum” takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through the creation of massive hand-painted murals led by the legendary painter Kenny Youngblood. The art beautifully complements the historic race cars and Southern California’s illustrious motorsports heritage found in the museum. Directed by Dimitri Lazaris and produced by Alexandra Sanchez, this documentary showcases the artistry and passion behind preserving the legacy of he legacy of motorsports.

Dimitri Lazaris reflected, “Capturing the essence of motorsports history through the visuals of these murals was a creative challenge that we embraced wholeheartedly. We wanted to really show the scope of how big these murals are.”

Alexandra Sanchez emphasized, “Our partner, the Lions Automobilia Foundation, were integral to the success of this project. Their vision and dedication to showcasing the intersection of art and motorsports inspired us throughout the entire production process.”

ABOUT THE TELLY AWARDS

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies. This year’s 45th annual winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn,

ABOUT PARTHENON PICTURES

Parthenon Pictures is an award-winning film production company founded by Dimitri Lazaris in 2022. Motivated by the emotional journey, they navigate your story to deliver an authentic production that will resonate with your audience. Based in Murrieta, CA and films globally.

This story was originally published on May 31, 2024.