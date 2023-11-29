Lincoln Electric Continues Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 Support Through Welder Giveaway

For the second consecutive year, Lincoln Electric will award a major prize package to one lucky honoree on Drag Illustrated’s 30 Under 30 list. All 30 honorees on the 2023 30 Under 30 list will have the chance to win the kit through a random chip draw during the 30 Under 30 press conference on Friday, Dec. 8 during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis. The prize package includes a Lincoln Square Wave® TIG 200 TIG Welder, welding gear, and a welding class.

“It’s humbling to see Lincoln Electric continue to support the 30 Under 30 program and the future leaders of our support in such a hands-on way,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director, Drag Illustrated. “Providing one of the honorees with a valuable package of Lincoln welding products, as well as the opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s best, really shows that Lincoln Electric believes in what we’re doing, but also what these young people on the 30 Under 30 list are doing and will continue to do for years to come.”

During the DI 30 Under 30 press conference on Friday, Dec. 8, Lincoln Electric’s Lon Damon will draw a chip to determine the winner of the prize package. Honorees will also receive custom 30 Under 30 jackets and prizes from other 30 Under 30 program sponsors.

“I believe being a partner of the 30 Under 30 program is a great way to say thank you to all the people selected,” said Lon Damon, Sports Marketing, NHRA/IndyCar, Lincoln Electric. “They’re the future of drag racing and Lincoln Electric wants to be part of that journey.”

The highlight of the prize package is a Square Wave® TIG 200 TIG Welder. The winner will also get to choose either an Industrial Welding Gear Ready-Pak® or Women’s Welding Gear Ready-Pak®. The package also includes 1/16” Lincoln® ER70S-6 Filler Wire, 1/16” SuperGlaze®, and 1/16” Lincoln® ER309/309L. Finally, the winner will get to attend one of four scheduled 2024 Motorsports Basic Materials Program classes held at Lincoln Electric’s facility in Cleveland, Ohio.

The press conference will take place from 1-2 p.m. on Dec. 8 in rooms ICC 201-203 at the Indiana Convention Center during the PRI Show.