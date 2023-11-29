Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Lincoln Electric Continues Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 Support Through Welder Giveaway

Published

For the second consecutive year, Lincoln Electric will award a major prize package to one lucky honoree on Drag Illustrated’s 30 Under 30 list. All 30 honorees on the 2023 30 Under 30 list will have the chance to win the kit through a random chip draw during the 30 Under 30 press conference on Friday, Dec. 8 during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis. The prize package includes a Lincoln Square Wave® TIG 200 TIG Welder, welding gear, and a welding class.    

“It’s humbling to see Lincoln Electric continue to support the 30 Under 30 program and the future leaders of our support in such a hands-on way,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director, Drag Illustrated. “Providing one of the honorees with a valuable package of Lincoln welding products, as well as the opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s best, really shows that Lincoln Electric believes in what we’re doing, but also what these young people on the 30 Under 30 list are doing and will continue to do for years to come.”

During the DI 30 Under 30 press conference on Friday, Dec. 8, Lincoln Electric’s Lon Damon will draw a chip to determine the winner of the prize package. Honorees will also receive custom 30 Under 30 jackets and prizes from other 30 Under 30 program sponsors.

“I believe being a partner of the 30 Under 30 program is a great way to say thank you to all the people selected,” said Lon Damon, Sports Marketing, NHRA/IndyCar, Lincoln Electric. “They’re the future of drag racing and Lincoln Electric wants to be part of that journey.”

The highlight of the prize package is a Square Wave® TIG 200 TIG Welder. The winner will also get to choose either an Industrial Welding Gear Ready-Pak® or Women’s Welding Gear Ready-Pak®. The package also includes 1/16” Lincoln® ER70S-6 Filler Wire, 1/16” SuperGlaze®, and 1/16” Lincoln® ER309/309L. Finally, the winner will get to attend one of four scheduled 2024 Motorsports Basic Materials Program classes held at Lincoln Electric’s facility in Cleveland, Ohio.

The press conference will take place from 1-2 p.m. on Dec. 8 in rooms ICC 201-203 at the Indiana Convention Center during the PRI Show.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.