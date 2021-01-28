Liberty’s Gears Renews as PDRA Extreme Pro Stock Title Sponsor; AED Competition Joins as Presenting Sponsor

Liberty’s Gears, the title sponsor of the Professional Drag Racers Association’s (PDRA) Extreme Pro Stock class since 2018, has renewed as the title sponsor for the 2021 season, the series announced today. The eighth-mile class will also be supported by its new presenting sponsor, AED Competition Fuel Systems.

“The PDRA is proud to continue offering the world’s best Mountain Motor Pro Stock teams a place to race, and it’s possible through the support of companies like Liberty’s Gears and AED Competition Fuel Systems,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “These companies believe in this class and they’re backing that up by signing on as the official class sponsors.”

Liberty’s Gears, which specializes in building and upgrading high-performance transmissions, has been the title sponsor of PDRA Extreme Pro Stock for the last three seasons.

The company also introduced the Liberty’s Gears 3-Second Club in 2018, offering prizes and special recognition for the first five Extreme Pro Stock drivers to dip into the 3-second zone. Racers like 2020 world champion Johnny Pluchino and Liberty’s Gears customer JR Carr are leading the race to the 3-second zone going into the 2021 season.

“We are always excited to be involved in such a proven class,” said Nicole Liberty-Cach, design engineer, Liberty’s Gears. “The drivers are manually shifting through five gears in an eighth mile with 800-plus CID naturally aspirated engines – what is there not to love about the class? We are very excited to see the first 3-second pass as well, and we do think 2021 will be the year.”

While 2021 is AED Competition Fuel Systems’ first year as the Extreme Pro Stock presenting sponsor, they’re been a part of the PDRA since signing on as a series sponsor in 2018. The manufacturer of high-performance carburetors and fuel systems offers both off-the-shelf and custom pieces. AED’s customers include 2018 world champion Steven Boone and class veteran Elijah Morton.

“As a naturally aspirated class in general, Extreme Pro Stock is very important to us,” said Jay Brockwell, an owner of AED Competition Fuel Systems. “Naturally aspirated engines with clutches are one of the hardest forms of racing. I think people have gotten away from that because it is a lot of work. I think there’s a challenge in building naturally aspirated engines. The class is very important to us because that’s where carburetors will shine, with naturally aspirated engines.”

As the leader of AED’s R&D and carb development work, Brockwell attends every PDRA race to work with customers like Boone and Morton, as well as customers in Top Sportsman, Top Dragster and Bracket Bash.

“We really like the PDRA and we want to support them so they can continue growing and getting stronger,” Brockwell said. “We want to see as many cars in the class as we can and we want to support the guys who support us.”

Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock presented by AED Competition Fuel Systems will be contested at all eight races during the 2021 PDRA season, which begins April 8-10 at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C.

