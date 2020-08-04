Liberty’s Gears Partners With Mountain Motor Pro Stock For NHRA Indy Nationals

Michigan based transmission company Liberty’s Gears partners with the NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock Association for this weekend’s Dodge Indy Nationals presented by Pennzoil at Lucas Oil Raceway August 8-9, 2020. With the ink just barely dry, Liberty’s Gears owner Craig Liberty couldn’t think of a better fit.

“My Dad Joe Liberty started Liberty’s Gears back in 1971 with hopes of one day being the premiere choice in transmissions for all drag racers,” Craig Liberty said. “His belief of providing his customers with the highest quality components and use of materials and machining methods still ensure our customers today are running the best transmissions on the market.”

The Mountain Motor Pro Stock class is made up of various car manufactures all equipped with at least an 800 cubic inch engine. They produce about 1900 horsepower, use forward facing hood scoops, and run the quarter-mile in the low 6-second range at nearly 230 miles-per-hour.

“Partnering with the association seems natural,” Liberty continues. “I love the sound of a mountain motor pro stock car and have always loved the class. With various mountain motor racers running our transmissions like JR Carr, Larry O’Brien, and Dwayne Rice, we feel we are well represented and have the opportunity to showcase the performance of our transmissions at this weekend’s NHRA event.”

The NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock class presented by Liberty’s Gears will take the track at this weekend’s national event on Saturday, August 8, 2020. They will receive two qualifying passes Saturday at 10:30 am and 2:45pm. Round 1 of eliminations begins at 12:10 p.m. Sunday. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time and are subject to change.

