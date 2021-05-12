LG to NHRA: Lonnie Grim Named NHRA National Tech Director

The NHRA technical department announced earlier this week the addition of Lonnie Grim as the new National Tech Director.

Grim comes to the NHRA with 15+ years of experience within the sport of drag racing. He most recently served as the Competition/Series Tech Director at the Professional Drag Racing Association. Grim joins the technical department led by NHRA Vice President of Competition, Ned Walliser.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lonnie to the NHRA tech department,” said Walliser, NHRA Vice President of Competition. “With Lonnie’s experience, we know he’ll help continue to improve and develop the department.”

“I am excited to join the NHRA team and look forward to the challenges that lay ahead,” said Grim. “I intend to progress a positive relationship between the racers and the NHRA with sincere appreciation for their effort and support while providing firm consistency regarding the rulebook and its enforcement. I am very optimistic about the future of drag racing and the programs that NHRA continues to develop. As well as the nostalgic past the future holds great excitement for our competitors to build with a smile.”

Grim attended both University of Central Arkansas and University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He began his role within the NHRA technical department on April 12 and will continue towards the departments goal of innovation and safety.

