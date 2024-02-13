Connect with us

Lescure Mechanical Services to BackJim Dunn Racing in 2024

Published

During the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Lescure Mechanical Services, Northern California’s premier mechanical contractor, will extend their longstanding relationship with Jim Dunn Racing as the primary sponsor for the full season. The team led by Hall of Fame team owner and former Funny Car driver Jim Dunn will campaign the Lescure Mechanical Services Nitro Funny Car with driver Buddy Hull behind the wheel. Dunn’s son Jon along with wife Diane and granddaughter Johnna will all play key roles in the success of the team as they chase NHRA national event wins and the Funny Car world championship.

“We have represented Lescure Mechanical Services for many years, but we are thrilled to have them on board for the full 2024 season,” said Jon Dunn, following a successful weekend of pre-season testing. “We have a new driver with Buddy Hull and the excitement level has never been higher for this team. We have several specialty Funny Car designs coming out this season as well, but we really want to keep Lescure Mechanical Services front and center.”

Lescure Mechanical Services is a family-based company that was started in 1947 by Marcel and Charlotte Lescure. This company is now into its 3rd generation keeping with the same family values of thinking smart, working hard and integrity. The company has adapted over the years and re-invented who they are and what they do. Built initially as a mechanical shop to becoming a general contractor specializing in jobs covering an expansive all the scopes of work. Lescure performs at the highest levels when it comes to quality of work from fuel delivery systems, water reclamation systems, general contracting, mechanical, and plumbing. They are California Designated Operators, ICC Certified UST, AST, Technician, UST Decommissioning for facility needs.

Last week, Jim Dunn Racing and Hull made numerous passes, fulfilling the requirements for Hull’s cross-over license from Top Fuel to Funny Car. The experience was exciting and energizing for the former Top Fuel driver who also has previous experience sitting behind big horsepower.

“I felt a little bit like I was coming home when I sat in the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car because I started my career racing Fuel Altereds and sitting behind the motor,” said Hull, who established himself as a fan favorite in the Top Fuel ranks in recent season. “We made all the check out passes no problem and I can’t wait to get the Lescure Mechanical Services Funny Car on the track in Gainesville for the Gatornationals. Being able to represent Jim Dunn and his family and team is a huge honor that I don’t take lightly. There is a lot of history and success with this team and I just want to keep building on that amazing legacy.”

In addition to Lescure Mechanical Services Jim Dunn Racing will receive support from Mooneyes, Crow Safety, Blaze Exhaust Probes, Vertex Roofing, KGC Construction, Powerbuilt Tools, Wiley X and True Brand. The team will turn their attention to the season-opening NHRA Gatornationals, March 8-10, and the rest of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Schedule.
 

