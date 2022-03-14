Lenny Lottig Wins Season-Opening Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Event at NHRA Gatornationals

The Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown season kicked-off with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway with a first-time winner. Lenny Lottig rallied his ITI Trailers & Truck Bodies 2020 Chevrolet Camaro through four rounds to his first career victory in only his second final round appearance.

“It still doesn’t even feel real. It’s an over-the-top feeling,” said Lottig, who entered race day as the No. 10 qualifier. “I couldn’t do it without having all of the team, between David Barton and the people back at the shop helping me work on the car; Dave and Jesse and the whole gang. I lean on Barton, who helps me make the decisions. We went out there and just concentrated and tried to run my own game.”

ADVERTISEMENT



In the first round, Lottig matched with Stephen Bell. Lottig would leave first to go 7.739-seconds at 175.27 mph bettering Bell’s 7.739 at 175.27 mph run. Lottig would make a single pass in the second round after his opponent, No. 2 qualifier Tripp Carter III, couldn’t make the call. Lottig would record an 8.260-second pass at 130.63 mph.

Going into the semifinals, Lottig would defeat Warren Walcher before lining up with No. 13 qualifier Anthony Troyer in the final round. Lottig would have the starting line advantage and never trail for a 7.704-second pass at 177.67 mph for the win over Troyer’s 7.731 at 177.07 mph.

“I’m confident every time I get in that car because I surround myself with good people and Dave gave me an over-the-top car,” Lottig said. “Now I didn’t think I was going to win the race this morning, I was hoping for it and it’s what we come for, but it just seems unbelievable to win a Wally. I just had to concentrate and try to run my own game.”

En route to his runner-up finish, Troyer had to defeat two-time reigning Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Champion Aaron Stanfield. In doing so, he collected the $2,000 bounty that carried over from Stanfield’s 2021 season ending back-to-back victories. Lottig will now have the $1,000 bounty heading to the NHRA Carolina Nationals. The ongoing battle between Chevrolet COPO Camaros, Ford Cobra Jets and Dodge Challenger Drag Paks will pick up the weekend of April 29-May 1 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C.

Constant Aviation Bounty Program

Gatornationals

$2,000 collected by Lenny Lottig, defeated Aaron Stanfield, Midwest Nationals and Las Vegas Nationals winner

Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Top Ten

Lenny Lottig 112 Anthony Troyer 91 Warren Welcher 76 David Barton 73 Mark Pawuk 58 Tripp Carter 57 Bill Skillman 54 Ricky Hord 54 Aaron Stanfield 35 Stephen Bell 33

Comments