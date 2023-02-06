Lemons Headers Joins Musi Racing as Sponsor, Official Header of Pat Musi Racing Engines

The new year means a new major associate sponsor for Pat Musi Racing Engines and the Musi Racing team, as Lemons Headers has officially been added as a new partner.

The company, which is based in Paso Robles, CA, will become the official header of Pat Musi Racing Engines, and their industry-leading headers will be installed on the entire Musi Racing stable of cars, including “Bonnie,” “Norma Jean,” Pat Musi’s personal ’67 Camaro, as well as the upcoming Vic Edelbrock tribute Chevelle that Musi is in the process of completing.

Musi has always appreciated the brand’s impressive attention to detail when it came to their headers, while Lemons Headers found themselves with a long list of clients using Musi engines, which all meant a partnership between the two companies was the next natural step.

“It’s a brand new partner for us and it is really neat to build these relationships,” Musi said. “We’re really excited to team up with Lemons Headers. They’re big out on the West Coast and they want to expand to this side of the country. They really trust me and when they visited our shop, they really liked what they saw.”

Added Chuck MacDougall, Business Development at Lemons Headers: “We’re absolutely thrilled with this partnership. We were reviewing our client base and where they come from, and it was one Musi engine after another. They make an incredible product and I believe he felt the same way about us, so it just made sense to work together.”

Lemons Headers was originally started by Dan Lemons, who was focused on making a top-notch product with no stone unturned. Their custom, handmade headers have been a popular product for decades, and it’s due to a precise product and a team that takes the time to develop a perfect header for every customer — based on their exact specifications.

“Their headers always fit,” Musi said. “When you go to them, they ask a lot of detailed questions and their attention to detail is really impressive. Dan has been around a long time and it really is a custom deal with every customer. We’re going to recommend their product to anyone who has purchased an Edelbrock/Musi 555 crate engine or will get one in the future. This is the header we run. They’ll build it for you personally and it’s going to be the header of choice for all of our cars.”

The extremely popular Edelbrock/Musi 555 and Lemons Headers have already proven to be an ideal fit, and that should only grow with the new partnership. The headers and partnership will be visible on the Musi Racing cars driven by Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi, giving Lemons Headers an added avenue to showcase their custom-made product.

“The Edelbrock/Musi 555 engine is a very exciting product and it fits exactly what we’re doing,” said Lemons Headers Operations Manager, Jen Lemons. “Our clients line up perfectly. It’s a big benefit for us and we’re excited to be part of the family. We think alike and it’s great to have someone like Pat and his team to bounce ideas off of and to work together.

“We’re not a point and click and order company. We have a conversation with every customer and everything is custom made by our team.”