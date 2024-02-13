Lemons Headers Continues Partnership with Musi Racing, Will Serve as Official Header of Pat Musi Racing Engines

Pat Musi and Lemons Headers are excited to announce the continued partnership between Lemons Headers, Pat Musi Racing Engines, and the Musi Racing team. This partnership between Lemons Headers, renowned for its high-performance, custom, handcrafted headers, and Musi Racing, a force in the racing arena, is united by a shared clientele and a history of mutual admiration and collaboration.

Musi explained that the relationship was built on shared values and history.

“Last year was our first year for the partnership with Lemons Headers,” stated Musi. “We were both happy with the relationship, and we intend on making that stronger this year.”

Jen Lemons, Operations Manager at Lemons Headers, reflected on the relationship’s depth.

“For over two decades, our paths have intertwined, sharing clients and racing insights,” said Lemons. “This partnership with Musi Racing is a continuation of our long-standing connection.”

Lemons Headers, based in Paso Robles, California, is at the forefront of innovation and has always prioritized precision and performance.

“Our collaboration with Musi Racing has allowed us to fine-tune our products, ensuring they meet the rigorous demands of top-tier racing and our street-strip clients,” stated Chuck MacDougall, Business Development at Lemons Headers.

Musi Racing continues to build its legacy of champions, and the Lemons Headers logo will continue to be visible on the Musi Racing “Bonnie 2.0” ’69 Camaro driven by Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi. This gives Lemons Headers an added avenue to showcase their custom-made product.

“Lemons Headers have been the choice for all of our cars, and they will continue to be,” said Musi.

“The synergy between our teams is palpable,” added MacDougall. “We’ve grown together, learning from each other, and this sponsorship is a testament to that shared journey.”

Additionally, Lemons elaborated on the partnership’s significance.

“This isn’t just a sponsorship; it’s a celebration of a 20-year journey filled with shared successes and a mutual drive to excel,” added Lemons. “My father, Dan Lemons, designed and built headers specifically for performance and fitment, and always shared a large client base with Pat. We are thrilled to continue this relationship with the next generation, with Lizzy and myself, under this sponsorship, and continue pushing the boundaries of racing performance.”

As Lemons Headers continues its sponsorship role with Musi Racing, both teams are looking forward to the season ahead.

“We’ve been working together for some time; our clients appreciate the collaboration and know when they match their Musi engine with Lemons Headers that they are getting a worry-free, performance-tested combination,” concluded Lemons.