Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Legendary Engine Builder Ed Pink Passes Away at Age 94

Published

Legendary engine builder Ed Pink, who worked on some of the racing industry’s best engines, has passed away, according to industry reports. He was 94.

Known by many as “The Old Master,” Pink founded Ed Pink Racing Engines in 1958 and provided powerplants to top performers from the drag strip to the oval track and everything in between. The business was later moved to its current facility in Van Nuys, California, in 1965. By 1999, the primary building doubled in size following the acquisition of an adjoining building, and in 2008, Pink sold the business to vintage race car collector, racer and businessman Tom Malloy.

In 2012, Pink was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, and just a few years later, he was inducted into the coveted SEMA Hall of Fame.

“There is a good reason Ed Pink is known as The Old Master: The man’s command over automotive engineering is legendary and in a league of its own. Engines and high performance have been in his blood right from the start. He didn’t have his first car 24 hours before he had the engine out and apart,” wrote Tony Thacker, the former director of the NHRA Motorsports Museum.

“Pink learned a lot over the years doing what he loved. He achieved what he did because he listened and learned and applied what he learned. While he’s won many awards and been inducted into numerous halls of fame, Pink said that his key was to keep focusing on the project in front of him,” Thacker concluded.

This story was originally published on April 30, 2025. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Terry Haddock Shatters European Funny Car Records at Santa Pod

NHRA veteran Terry Haddock delivered a landmark performance this past weekend, driving and co-tuning Bob Jarrett’s Showtime Dodge Charger Funny Car to European records...

2 days ago

Features

Hard Lessons, High Hopes: McKailen Haddock Set for Funny Car Chaos Debut

Graduating high school early, battling early missteps, and earning his Funny Car license — McKailen Haddock’s journey to the starting line hasn’t been easy,...

1 day ago

Exclusive

King of Columbus No Prep Continues Legacy at National Trail Raceway

King of Columbus No Prep presented by Palmetto State Armory on Saturday, April 12th, was a day of firsts for National Trail Raceway outside...

2 days ago

Exclusive

Tony Wilson Partners with Kevin O’Brien, Greenbrier Excavating & Paving for PDRA Pro Nitrous Championship Effort

PDRA Pro Nitrous contender Tony Wilson will have a new look on his Musi-powered ’68 Camaro when he competes at Virginia Motorsports Park this...

2 days ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.