Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Lee Hartman Runs to No. 1 at Route 66 Nationals

Published

Auto Imagery/Gary Nastase photo

For the fourth time this season the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series qualifying ended with a new racer as the No. 1 qualifier. Today at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway outside of Chicago, Ill., Lee Hartman scored his first career No. 1, driving his Hartman Racing Chevrolet COPO Camaro. His class quickest time of 7.781 seconds at 170.26 mph was able to stay in front of a tough field of Chevrolet COPO Camaros, Ford Cobra Jets and Dodge Drag Paks through three rounds of qualifying.

“Chicago is a nice place and a nice track,” said Hartman. “We were fighting the weather and track conditions. Every round seems to be a different animal here. We are still working on it going into the first round. So far this Stanfield prepared COPO is running really well. We are really thankful to be here.”

Lee Hartman (center) and his Hartman Racing crew celebrate being Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown No. 1 qualifier at Route 66 Nationals, Innovation Creative Experts photo

Hartman posted his quick time in the first qualifying session on Friday and his time was equaled by David Janac. The tiebreaker went to Hartman who recorded a speed of 170.26 mph while Janac’s scoreboard showed 34.15 mph due to a scoreboard malfunction that was correct in the following session. The elapsed times stayed true and Hartman will face No. 16 qualifier Michael Lloyd in the first round.
 
Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals winner Ricky Hord wound up in the No. 4 spot and will face No. 13 qualifier David Davies II with the $1,000 Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown bounty up for grabs. Davies, who is driving the Mission 22 Dodge Drag Pak will be looking to collect his second bounty payday of the season. During the Winternationals, Davies defeated Mark Pawuk, the Gatornationals winner, to win the $1,000 prize.

“Getting that win in Las Vegas was everything,” said Hord. “We worked three years to get that first win and now I want to keep that momentum going. I have the bounty and I want to hold onto it. We have four tough rounds in front of us and we just have to take it one race at a time.”
 
Other notable first round match-ups include points leader and No. 7 qualifier Mark Pawuk facing No. 10 qualifier Jason Dietsch in a classic Dodge versus Ford contest. Winternationals winner Stephen Bell will race Del Holbrook.
 
Final eliminations will continue tomorrow starting at 9:35 a.m. CST from Route 66 Raceway.

This story was originally published on May 18, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.