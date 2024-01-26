Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

LearnEV+ Named Presenting Sponsor of NHRA Pro Mod Series

Published

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series manager Finish Line Consultants and NHRA officials announced today that LearnEV+, an E-commerce training platform that educates technicians in the electric vehicles and internal combustion engine (ICE) space, has been named the presenting sponsor of the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series as part of a multi-year partnership that begins with the 2024 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, which takes place March 7-10 at Gainesville Raceway. 

It is the first of 10 races for the NHRA Pro Mod category, which will also make its debut at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix during the 2024 campaign and race at stops across the country, leading into the finale in Las Vegas as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals on Oct. 

LearnEV+ Powered by iTRG is a new partner for both NHRA and the NHRA Pro Mod category. Learn EV+, Inc. is dedicated to providing comprehensive training to technicians, using cutting- edge virtual and augmented reality headsets. The platform offers an immersive learning experience that enhances the proficiency and expertise of technicians in independent repair shops as well as dealerships.

“We are extremely excited to work with NHRA and the Pro Mod Series. This is a great partnership which will enable us to market our training in both combustible and electric training modules and get it out into the market. We see this as a long-term partnership with NHRA and the Pro Mod Series,” said John J. Stoeckinger, President of LearnEV+ and iTRG.

Leveraging the assets and industry expertise of the “Independent Truck Repair Group” (iTRG), Learn EV+ is uniquely positioned to accelerate the development and deployment of their training platform. iTRG’s deep knowledge of the EV and ICE industries and Learn EV+’s innovative technology have joined forces to revolutionize the training landscape.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the NHRA Pro Mod Series is renowned for its high-performance racing events, offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as several different power adders. This partnership with LearnEV+ demonstrates the NHRA Pro Mod Series’ commitment to advancing the repair industry by ensuring that the technicians behind the scenes are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.

The collaboration between LearnEV+ and the NHRA Pro Mod Series also opens up new possibilities for training technicians in both the EV and ICE domains, creating a well-rounded and skilled workforce that can support the evolving automotive and heavy-duty repair landscape.

“We’re thrilled about this new partnership between LearnEV+ and the NHRA Pro Mod Series, and we’re excited about the potential it holds,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Along with a shared commitment to excellence and a passion for technicians and independent repair shops, it’s an ideal collaboration that will have a strong impact in their industry and our sport.”

For more information on LearnEV+, please visit learnev.com. For more information about NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.nhra.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.