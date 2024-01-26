LearnEV+ Named Presenting Sponsor of NHRA Pro Mod Series

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series manager Finish Line Consultants and NHRA officials announced today that LearnEV+, an E-commerce training platform that educates technicians in the electric vehicles and internal combustion engine (ICE) space, has been named the presenting sponsor of the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series as part of a multi-year partnership that begins with the 2024 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, which takes place March 7-10 at Gainesville Raceway.

It is the first of 10 races for the NHRA Pro Mod category, which will also make its debut at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix during the 2024 campaign and race at stops across the country, leading into the finale in Las Vegas as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals on Oct.

LearnEV+ Powered by iTRG is a new partner for both NHRA and the NHRA Pro Mod category. Learn EV+, Inc. is dedicated to providing comprehensive training to technicians, using cutting- edge virtual and augmented reality headsets. The platform offers an immersive learning experience that enhances the proficiency and expertise of technicians in independent repair shops as well as dealerships.

“We are extremely excited to work with NHRA and the Pro Mod Series. This is a great partnership which will enable us to market our training in both combustible and electric training modules and get it out into the market. We see this as a long-term partnership with NHRA and the Pro Mod Series,” said John J. Stoeckinger, President of LearnEV+ and iTRG.

Leveraging the assets and industry expertise of the “Independent Truck Repair Group” (iTRG), Learn EV+ is uniquely positioned to accelerate the development and deployment of their training platform. iTRG’s deep knowledge of the EV and ICE industries and Learn EV+’s innovative technology have joined forces to revolutionize the training landscape.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the NHRA Pro Mod Series is renowned for its high-performance racing events, offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as several different power adders. This partnership with LearnEV+ demonstrates the NHRA Pro Mod Series’ commitment to advancing the repair industry by ensuring that the technicians behind the scenes are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.

The collaboration between LearnEV+ and the NHRA Pro Mod Series also opens up new possibilities for training technicians in both the EV and ICE domains, creating a well-rounded and skilled workforce that can support the evolving automotive and heavy-duty repair landscape.

“We’re thrilled about this new partnership between LearnEV+ and the NHRA Pro Mod Series, and we’re excited about the potential it holds,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Along with a shared commitment to excellence and a passion for technicians and independent repair shops, it’s an ideal collaboration that will have a strong impact in their industry and our sport.”

For more information on LearnEV+, please visit learnev.com. For more information about NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.nhra.com.

