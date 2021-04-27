Leah Pruett to Campaign Whisps Cheese Crisps Dragster at Final NHRA Southern Nationals

Leah Pruett’s Top Fuel dragster will feature a brand-new look this weekend at Atlanta Dragway. Whisps Cheese Crisps, the snack company that’s on a mission to bring premium, quality cheese to consumers nationwide, will adorn Pruett’s 11,000-horsepower machine as its primary sponsor at the NHRA Southern Nationals outside of Atlanta.

Pruett, an eight-time Top Fuel winner, is no stranger to success at Atlanta Dragway. In 2018, she claimed the Southern Nationals Wally trophy, and in 2015, it was where she recorded her career-first runner-up finish. At this weekend’s race, which is slated to be the NHRA’s final event at the Commerce, Ga. facility, Pruett aims to close out the series’ last outing at Atlanta Dragway by driving her Whisps Cheese Crisps Top Fuel dragster to the winner’s circle.

“Being able to represent one of my favorite snacks on the track is awesome,” remarked the health-conscious Pruett. “The light, crunchy Whisps Cheese Crisps were already a part of my go-to snack selection since they’re deliciously low carb, high protein, and gluten-free. They always beat even my cheesiest cravings.

“I’ve made a lot of great memories at Atlanta Dragway,” added the former Atlanta resident, who called The Peach State home in 2011 and 2012. “From working as a crew person to relentlessly racing Pro Mods there during the week to debuting as a Don Schumacher Racing driver in 2016, and then, of course, my first Atlanta win in 2018, I expect to keep that track in my favorable thoughts. I can’t wait to get our Whisps machine dialed in and hopefully make another great Commerce memory with one of my favorite snacks on-board this weekend.”

In addition to representing Whisps on the track, Don Schumacher Racing will be serving Whisps Cheese Crisps in its VIP hospitality tents throughout the weekend. Made with 100% real cheese and select premium spices, all Whisps are baked and not fried, delivering a high-quality and delicious snacking experience for DSR’s guests.

“Our partnership with Menards and Don Schumacher Racing Company will introduce Whisps, one of the best-selling cheese snacks in the U.S., to a whole new audience that craves a delicious, convenient snack on-the-go,” said Katie Nahoum, SVP of Marketing for Whisps. “As a female-led company committed to increasing women’s visibility in leadership roles, we’re particularly excited to partner with Leah Pruett, and display our support on her 330-mph race car.”

NHRA fans can find Whisps at all 346 nationwide Menards locations, or by visiting https://whisps.com/pages/find-stores.

