Leah Pruett to Campaign Cookie Pop Top Fueler at Topeka

The most recent Top Fuel winner on the NHRA tour will sport a sweet new look on her 11,000-horsepower machine when the NHRA returns to action this weekend in Topeka, Kan. Championship contender Leah Pruett will begin her quest for a 10th Top Fuel triumph aboard the Cookie Pop Top Fuel dragster when qualifying for the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor kicks off on Friday evening at Heartland Motorsports Park.

“I am a big-time Oreo fan, and separately, a huge popcorn fan, so Cookie Pop is the perfect way for me to get the best of both worlds while on the go,” said Pruett of the sweet-and-savory snack which combines popcorn with some of America’s favorite cookie and candy brands, at only 150 calories per serving. “Our team definitely has a sweet tooth, so representing the Cookie Pop brand is right up our alley.”

Less than two weeks after two consecutive final round appearances which saw her race to a runner-up finish in Sonoma before capturing her first Top Fuel victory of the year in Pomona, Pruett will be looking to keep her positive momentum rolling when she returns to Topeka this weekend. Pruett will reprise her ‘double duty’ role for the fifth time this season, swapping seats between the Cookie Pop Top Fuel dragster and her Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak, which she took to the final round at the most recent Factory Stock Showdown Series event in Denver last month.

As a top-ranked 2021 NHRA Camping World Series championship contender, Pruett will be aiming to park her eye-popping Cookie Pop rail in the Heartland Motorsports Park winner’s circle in an effort to help continue to bolster her position in the championship point standings. This weekend’s event marks the third-to-last ‘regular season’ race before the points are reset for the 2021 playoffs, and Pruett enters the event sitting in fourth.

“We have got the right mix to put on a spectacular show in Topeka,” added Pruett. “These past couple of races we have combined winning ingredients and have popped up on the performance scene, and we intend to keep that momentum moving forward. There is truly no better time to debut with a new partner like Cookie Pop after the weekend we had in Pomona.”

In addition to primary branding on Pruett’s 334.15-mph machine and firesuit, Don Schumacher Racing’s VIP hospitality guests will be treated to Cookie and Candy Pop snacks throughout the Topeka race weekend. Cookie and Candy Pop snacks are available at various Menards locations throughout the country. For more information, please visit: https://www.snackpop.com/

