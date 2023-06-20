Leah Pruett Sets Sights On Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Aims To Continue Bristol Momentum

Leah Pruett enters the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals tied for fifth place in the Top Fuel standings alongside Antron Brown, sitting 134 points behind the current leader, Justin Ashley. This race marks Pruett’s 195th career Top Fuel start and her eighth appearance at the Norwalk track. With an impressive track record, including three semifinal appearances in her previous seven starts at Norwalk, Pruett is now hungry to clinch her first victory at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. The drive to secure her maiden win in this prestigious event serves as a powerful motivator for Pruett and her team.

“The momentum of getting our first number one qualifier of the year is in-line and appropriate to our progress, which provides a level of gratification that our efforts are in the right direction,” said Leah Pruett. “Our early round exit from Bristol has only amplified our hunger to turn our well-running race car into a resident of the winners circle.”

Norwalk holds a special place in the hearts of Leah Pruett, Dodge, and DAYCO. Dodge, not only the team’s largest partner but also their power plant and a key supporter, plays a pivotal role in providing crucial advantages. Working closely with the Detroit headquarters on various projects for both Funny Car and Top Fuel, Norwalk becomes an invaluable opportunity for face-to-face meetings, allowing for more detailed discussions and project collaborations. Pruett looks forward to the chance to engage with these individuals outside the confines of emails and Zoom calls.

“Winning with the Dodge Direct Connection car always has an extra push of horsepower behind it because it’s so endemic and this team would not exist without Dodge and the people who are coming to Norwalk,” Pruett continued. “It’s not added pressure, by any means, but rather a welcome backing. We can’t wait to unleash our HEMI horsepower for them to see and continue the programs that we have.”

Leah Pruett’s sights are firmly set on the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals as she aims to build on the momentum gained from Bristol. With her eye on victory, Pruett is determined to secure her first win at this event. Norwalk serves as a homecoming, providing an opportunity for Pruett, Dodge, and DAYCO to strengthen their bonds and drive forward their collaborative projects.