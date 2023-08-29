Leah Pruett Seeking First Top Fuel Win at Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals

The world of drag racing holds is gearing up as the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, also known as the “Big Go,” approaches, scheduled for September 1-4 at Indianapolis Raceway Park. As the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series’ regular season reaches its climax, Leah Pruett, the acclaimed driver of the Dodge Direct Connection Top Fuel Dragster, is set to make her mark in this pivotal race.

A unique aspect of the “Big Go” is the heightened significance of the points that can be earned. Each round win at Indianapolis is worth 30 points, 1.5 times more than standard rounds.

The countdown to the championship is rapidly ticking, with the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, Pennsylvania, set to start from September 14-17. The weekend’s end at Indianapolis will witness a critical adjustment of points before the Championship Countdown kicks off.

Pruett is no stranger to success at Indianapolis. Though she’s seeking her first win at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, she’s previously tasted victory by defeating Mark Pawuk in the all-Dodge Factory Stock Showdown event back in 2018. Notably, Pruett also secured the No. 1 qualifier spot at that event with a blistering time of 8.022 seconds. Her exceptional performance in the Top Fuel in 2020, where she outpaced giants like Tony Schumacher and Steve Torrence, reaffirms her formidable position.

When asked about her prospects and preparations for the event, Pruett remarked, “Our momentum couldn’t come at a more preferred time in this regular season. We put some of our most integral parts through the paces at the last race in Brainerd and they showed us where we can and cannot push more. I’m looking forward to the new weekend at Indy and utilizing the lessons learned from the last race. We’ll advance them into greater performances for TSR, our partners, and our Dodge fans.”

As the anticipation builds, fans and enthusiasts eagerly await to see if Leah Pruett will triumph at the grand stage of the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals and further her legacy in the world of drag racing.

“The thing I’m looking forward to the most this year is the opportunity to gather those small points in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge to help with the final Countdown to the Championship. I look forward to the chance for the three of us to triple-up on wins for the first time – (Matt) Hagan in Funny Car, Tony (Stewart) in Top Alcohol Dragster, and myself in Top Fuel. We’ve been somewhat close before, but this race would be bigger than ever. I’ve won the U.S. Nationals in Factory Stock and runnered-up in Top Fuel, so my target is a win this weekend. I’m focusing on the facts of this race, more than the feelings, even though it’s hard for them to not creep in as this is the ultimate race for our premier partner Dodge.”

