Leah Pruett Remains Determined After First Round Exit At Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals

Intense competition in Top Fuel carried over to the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals held at Pacific Raceways, and among those vying for a Wally at the end of the day on Sunday was Leah Pruett, driver of the Dodge Direct Connection Top Fuel Dragster.

The event commenced on a promising note for Pruett, securing the No. 11 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday, clocking an impressive 6.451 ET at 100.24 mph. Despite facing challenges on Saturday and slipping to the No. 12 provisional qualifying position in Q2 with a time of 3.981 ET at 236.05 mph, she demonstrated resilience and regained momentum, securing the No. 9 qualifying position in Q3 on Saturday, recording a remarkable 3.807 ET at 323.43 mph.

However, Sunday’s eliminations brought a tightly contested first-round battle against Clay Millican. Both competitors exhibited exceptional skill, pushing their machines to their limits. In the end, Leah Pruett narrowly missed the win, recording a time of 3.765 ET at 326.56 mph, while Clay Millican clinched the victory with a time of 3.763 ET at 328.86 mph.

Pruett’s determination and passion for the sport are evident, as she currently holds the third position in the Top Fuel championship standings, trailing 136 points behind the leader, Steve Torrence. Addressing her recent performance, Leah stated, “Coming up on the short side of another extremely close race first round is where our patience and work ethic get tested. The sting is sharp and the frustration of how to get better as a driver is thick, but the perseverance of this team to keep digging together out of this hole is the prevailing attitude and direction we have.”

While the first-round loss at Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals presents its challenges, Leah Pruett remains undeterred in her pursuit of a championship. The Dodge Direct Connection team is determined to analyze their performance, make necessary adjustments, and emerge stronger for the upcoming races.