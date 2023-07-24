Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Leah Pruett Remains Determined After First Round Exit At Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals

Published

Intense competition in Top Fuel carried over to the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals held at Pacific Raceways, and among those vying for a Wally at the end of the day on Sunday was Leah Pruett, driver of the Dodge Direct Connection Top Fuel Dragster.

The event commenced on a promising note for Pruett, securing the No. 11 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday, clocking an impressive 6.451 ET at 100.24 mph. Despite facing challenges on Saturday and slipping to the No. 12 provisional qualifying position in Q2 with a time of 3.981 ET at 236.05 mph, she demonstrated resilience and regained momentum, securing the No. 9 qualifying position in Q3 on Saturday, recording a remarkable 3.807 ET at 323.43 mph.

However, Sunday’s eliminations brought a tightly contested first-round battle against Clay Millican. Both competitors exhibited exceptional skill, pushing their machines to their limits. In the end, Leah Pruett narrowly missed the win, recording a time of 3.765 ET at 326.56 mph, while Clay Millican clinched the victory with a time of 3.763 ET at 328.86 mph.

Pruett’s determination and passion for the sport are evident, as she currently holds the third position in the Top Fuel championship standings, trailing 136 points behind the leader, Steve Torrence. Addressing her recent performance, Leah stated, “Coming up on the short side of another extremely close race first round is where our patience and work ethic get tested. The sting is sharp and the frustration of how to get better as a driver is thick, but the perseverance of this team to keep digging together out of this hole is the prevailing attitude and direction we have.”

While the first-round loss at Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals presents its challenges, Leah Pruett remains undeterred in her pursuit of a championship. The Dodge Direct Connection team is determined to analyze their performance, make necessary adjustments, and emerge stronger for the upcoming races.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.