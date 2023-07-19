Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Leah Pruett Looking To Bounce Back In Seattle

Published

Leah Pruett, driver of the Dodge Direct Connection Top Fuel Dragster, is gearing up for a comeback at the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals in Seattle. With her eyes set on her first victory at this event, Pruett is ready to hoist a Wally at the end of the weekend.

Pruett is no stranger to the Seattle strip. In 2018, she advanced to the final, where she put up a fierce fight with a 3.849 ET at 320.13 mph run. However, she was narrowly defeated by Antron Brown’s 3.835 ET at 322.84 mph run. This year, she’s back with a vengeance, seeking her first No. 1 qualifier at the event. Currently sitting third in the Top Fuel standings, Pruett is just 105 points behind leader Justin Ashley. 

“Our immediate goal is to win our second race of the season,” Pruett shared. “To do that, we intend to have our well-running race car back that we last had at Norwalk. By doing that, our performance strategy will be back on target for our long-term goal.”

Pruett’s long-term goal? Winning the Championship. And she’s got a plan to get there. “The goal is to go into the Countdown with a performance package that is robust, consistent, able to be managed in multiple conditions and predictable,” she explained. “So that we can charge hard in the final six races and win the Championship.”

But getting back to racing at sea level isn’t as simple as it sounds. “The list is long,” Pruett admitted. “We reduce the front and rear wing angles, the pistons in Denver cannot be run in Seattle, the ignition timing is reduced, and the supercharger overdrive is slowed down by eight percent. Each cylinder fuel jets are changed. Also, the settings for the fuel management system change.”

Despite the challenges, Pruett is undeterred. She’s ready to take on Seattle, and she’s bringing her A-game. 

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.