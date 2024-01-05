Leah Pruett Gears Up for the PRO Superstar Shootout, Her Sole 2024 Season Appearance

Leah Pruett is especially looking forward to the inaugural Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. This event marks a significant moment in Pruett’s storied career as she has announced her intention to step away from driving after the PRO Superstar Shootout to focus on starting a family.

Pruett expressed her excitement for the event that’s set to be a milestone for the sport. “I am honored to be a part of such an elevated inaugural event for the racers put on by the racers,” Pruett said.

She also noted what winning the PRO Superstar Shootout would mean for her team. “Really, the shot to line my guys’ wallets from a huge win is a strong driving force,” she continued, referring to the $250,000-to-win in the Top Fuel class.

This will be the only race Pruett participates in during the 2024 season, and she is ready to take in the momentous occasion with her crew and fans. “If you are a drag race fan or fan of motorsports business in general, you will want to tune into this inaugural event that represents a movement,” stated Pruett.

Teams will have four qualifying sessions to secure their spots in the eight-car fields for Top Fuel and Funny Car and the 16-car field for Pro Stock. Elimination pairings will be determined by random chip draws, adding an element of unpredictability and excitement.

“The chip draw format is totally appropriate and exciting for sure,” she said. “It reminds me of the level playing field it gave us in the Modern Street Hemi Shootout. Because this is early in the year, many Pro teams might not have a locked-in tune-up yet, so the chip draw makes sense at this race, at this point in the season.”

The Top Fuel dragster driver is one of the few who have any experience making a lap down the track at Bradenton Motorsports Park, and it’s an edge she’s hoping to capitalize on. With over $1.3 million in prize money up for grabs, the event is set to feature top names in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock, each vying for significant cash prizes, and Pruett wants to secure her name as the first-ever to win the PRO Superstar Shootout.

“I would for sure add this win to the Instagram bio, right next to my NHRA national event wins and world championships,” Pruett said lightheartedly.

The event promises more than just high-stakes racing. Fans can expect a complete experience, including grassroots drag racing categories, live music performances, and a vendor village.

For Pruett, this final race at the PRO Superstar Shootout represents not just another competition but a celebration of her career and a fitting farewell as she takes a step back from the sport she is so passionate about.

“Winning would make the sting of missing the world championship by one round [in 2023] a little less salty,” stated Pruett. “Also, the event will make for unforgettable memories and experiences as I move on to our next chapter. I want to leave on a high note, and this is my shot to do that.”

Tickets are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the race in its entirety live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.