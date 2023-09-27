The excitement is building as Leah Pruett, the renowned driver of the Code 3 Associates Top Fuel Dragster, prepares for her 204th career Top Fuel start at the NHRA Midwest Nationals. This event marks her eighth appearance at the St. Louis track, where Pruett is determined to clinch her first-ever victory in the NHRA Midwest Nationals and secure her first No. 1 qualifier at this prestigious competition.

Leah Pruett is no stranger to success in the world of motorsports. She has reached the semifinals in three of her last five appearances at the NHRA Midwest Nationals in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Additionally, Pruett boasts a memorable win at the St. Louis track in 2018 when she triumphed in the Factory Stock Showdown category. Her racing journey at this track also includes competing in Pro Mod in 2012, where she advanced to the second round.

Leah Pruett currently stands fourth in the Top Fuel standings as she heads into the NHRA Midwest Nationals, with just a 76-point gap separating her from the championship leader, Doug Kalitta. She and her team are excited about the prospects of their responsive race car and are determined to translate this momentum straight into qualifying, aiming to pick up those crucial points that could make all the difference.

In a touching note, Pruett expressed her empathy and support for Nan, the owner and driving force behind Code 3 Associates, who will not be present in St. Louis due to her dedication to one of her beloved dogs in its final days. Pruett understands the profound bond between pets and their owners and recognizes the comfort and companionship that animals provide. Code 3 Associates has elevated the importance of animals in human life through its extensive training programs and resources, particularly in the context of animal rescue during disasters. Leah Pruett and her husband, Tony Stewart, are passionate animal lovers, and their partnership with Code 3 Associates is an extension of their commitment to animal well-being.

As Leah Pruett gears up for the NHRA Midwest Nationals, she carries with her the hopes and support of her team, her fans, and the incredible mission of Code 3 Associates.