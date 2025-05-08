Connect with us

Leaf Racewear Returns as Official Uniform Supplier for PMRA, Quick 32, PBSS and 5.50 Super Series

Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment will return as the preferred and official uniform supplier for the Pro Modified Racing Association (PMRA), the Quick 32 Sportsman Series, the Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) and the 5.50 Super Series.

For over 41 years, Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment Inc. has been a trusted name in motorsports safety. It manufactures and distributes premium fire-resistant driver suits, undergarments, gloves, shoes, racing helmets, seat belt harness systems, and custom sublimated crew shirts to racers worldwide.

“From the beginning, Colin Grandy and Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment have always been one of the first to offer support for our drag race series,” explained Bruce Mehlenbacher, Director of Operations for the Series. “Quality, innovation and confidence, that is Leaf Racewear.”

Their products are built to meet and exceed SFI 3.2A/1, SFI 3.2A/5, and SFI 16.1 safety standards, ensuring drivers are equipped for virtually every form of racing, including stock cars, drag racing, sprint cars, karting, off-road, boat racing, monster trucks, and more.

“Leaf Racewear is committed to delivering exceptional value through superior craftsmanship, pursuing continuous innovation and product improvement, offering tailored solutions for individual drivers and full teams, and providing prompt, courteous, and professional customer service. Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a seasoned pro, Leaf Racewear is here to fuel your passion with confidence—on and off the track,” stated Colin Grandy. “These suits are custom-designed and made for drag racing.”

Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment Inc. can be reached at 1-800-731-7735 or www.leafracewear.com.

The Quick 32 Sportsman Series, the Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) and the 5.50 Super Series will compete along with the Box and No Box Divisions at Empire Dragway in Leicester, NY on June 20-21, July 18-19, August 15-16 and September 19-20, 2025.

Visit the Pro Modified Racing Association at facebook.com/promodifiedracing, the Quick 32 Sportsman Series at facebook.com/quick32, the Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) at facebook.com/probikeandsledseries and the Empire Dragway at EmpireDragway.com for more information and event updates.

For more information, please contact Bruce Mehlenbacher at [email protected].

This story was originally published on May 8, 2025.

