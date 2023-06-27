Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Exclusive

Lauren Freer Breaks Records And Barriers: First Woman To Clinch Dual Eliminator Titles At NHRA Event

Published

The 16th annual Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, has come to an end, but not without some exciting milestones being crossed. One of them is Mooresville’s very own Lauren Freer, already a multiple-time National Event winner in Top Dragster, Super Comp, Super Gas and high-dollar brackets, etched her name into the history books of the NHRA winning two Eliminator titles at one event by scoring the Super Gas and Super Comp Eliminator honors at the 16th annual Summit Racing Equipment Nationals at Norwalk, Ohio.

For those who’ve been following Lauren Freer’s storied career, you’ll know that she’s no stranger to the winner’s circle. With an impressive trophy collection that includes multiple National Event wins in Top Dragster, Super Comp, Super Gas, and high-dollar brackets, Lauren’s latest feat didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. She’s already experienced doubling up at NHRA LODRS events and major bracket races. But this time, she’s carved her place in history as the first woman to clinch two Eliminator titles in one blow.

“I’ve always told my dad I wanted to be the first girl to double at a National [NHRA event],” Lauren said. It had been six years since she had been to a National event win. “Knowing I could win in two classes was crazy!” 

Needless to say, Freer was nervous sitting in the staging lanes after racing her dragster to solid 8.91 to drive around David Dahlem’s holeshot-initiated 8.94 to collect her fifth career win. 

“While we were sitting there waiting to run the finals, Alan Reinhart kept announcing a driver could make history today, and it just made my stomach turn, I was like, ‘Can we quit talking about this until we’re done,’” explained Freer. “I mean, what if I lose both finals, that would definitely suck.” 

Despite her nerves, she powered through to finally achieve her first win in Super Gas in the final against Pat Martin, a moment ten years in the making. Both drivers were .00 on the Tree and ran 9.91s. However, Freer got the win light by just .007-second.

“John Labbous stayed with me the entire day and came up to me in the finals of Super Comp and asked how I was feeling. I told him not good! Just nervous, but I was ready!” said Freer. “He looked at me and told me, ‘It’s done,’ and he was the first person down there [at the top end] to congratulate me.”

Freer hopes her victory stands as a beacon to younger generations, especially to those girls racing Junior Dragsters, showcasing that anything can be achieved with determination and the right support system.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The outpouring of congratulations has been awesome,” said Freer. “To know that I will always be the first to double – I want girls/kids that race Juniors to know that anything can be done. My dad and mom have supported me throughout the years since ’99 when I started Juniors, and my dad still goes everywhere with me!” 

This momentous victory was definitely not a solo effort. Freer extended her heartfelt gratitude to a number of individuals who’ve kept her engine running, from her ‘best crew chief ever’ dad, B.B. Williams, mom, and husband, to her tireless supporters like John Labbous, Jason Bator, Ray Miller Sr. and Ray Miller III. The support also came in the form of tech gurus like Michael Scott, Brett Nesbitt, Joey Hessling, Kevin from Hughes Converters, Luke Bogacki, and even the entire Division 3 and some Division 2 staff for maintaining a top-notch racing track.

“It still doesn’t seem real!” 

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.