Lassiter Mountain Dragway Inks Long-Term Deal With IHRA

The Lassiter Mountain Dragway, now overseen by Marvin “Frogg” and Tessa Rogers, is primed for a remarkable transformation, thanks to the recent partnership with Mobsquad Performance.

Historically a celebrated IHRA-member track situated 15 miles from Birmingham, Lassiter Mountain Dragway experienced some downturns recently. However, the Rogers family, during their visit, recognized the inherent potential – noting the still-intact concrete barriers and well-maintained restrooms.

While acknowledging the need for revitalization and TLC, the Rogers are fervently preparing for the upcoming 2024 racing season.

“We are doing a once over of the entire track to make sure everything is up to standard and make the aesthetics a little better,” Tessa Rogers said. “We want to make it friendly to the public eye, something fresh and exciting. We needed time for paint, concessions, and get things cleaned up, but we’re going to be ready to rock and roll in a few months.”

This rejuvenation pairs with their exciting multi-year collaboration with the International Hot Rod Association, incorporating stellar programs like the IHRA Summit SuperSeries – bracket racing’s pinnacle. Moreover, the dragway will now also host No Prep racing and the Southeast Gassers.

“We’re new to the IHRA scene, but we look forward to the bracket races coming in,” she said. “We want to take this place well into the future. Drag racing is something our kids and grandkids are involved in. We want them to have a track where they can feel comfortable and learn how to race in a safe environment.”

Their ambition is consistent activity, leveraging every feasible day. Thes Rogers highlights understand the importance of a local dragstrip.

“We want to give the racers somewhere to go and get them off the streets. Lassiter Mountain had a good reputation and had good support in the past,” Tessa said. “We want to bring it back strong and give the racers somewhere close to race on the weekends.”

Additionally, racers can look forward to VP Racing Fuels availability and NOS bottle refills on-site.

For more details, visit the track’s official Facebook page or reach out at [email protected].