News

Larry ‘Spiderman’ McBride to Be Inducted into the North Carolina Drag Racing Hall of Fame

Published

Cycle Drag photo

Larry “Spiderman” McBride, a titan of motorcycle drag racing, is set to be inducted into the North Carolina Drag Racing Hall of Fame (NC DRHOF). The ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 17, during the Shriners Drag Racing and Hot Rod Expo at the Greensboro Coliseum.

McBride, whose career spans over four decades, has achieved a litany of milestones, including motorcycle drag racing’s first-ever five-second run, 21 championship titles, and multiple world records. His dominance in the Top Fuel Motorcycle category has been unparalleled, making his upcoming induction a milestone event.

Frank Spittle, a member of the nominating committee, highlighted that the late Jim Turner, founder of the Hall of Fame, had expressed a desire to see McBride inducted. At 66, McBride continues to break records, with current world records of 5.50 seconds and 268 mph. His recent participation in NHRA National Events has brought him back into the global spotlight.

McBride expressed his gratitude and astonishment at the honor,.

“It really has not sunk in yet, I have to pinch myself. This accomplishment means the world to me. I just can’t believe it. To be in there with so many great people, I looked up to as a kid while I was racing, it’s blowing my mind,” McBride said.

McBride will join the ranks of motorcycle drag racing legends such as Danny Johnson, Ray Price, Elmer Trett, and others in the NC DRHOF.

Reflecting on his career and induction, McBride noted the significance of his relationship with Jim Turner, under whose guidance he began his career. “It’s all come full circle,” McBride said, acknowledging the foundational role Turner played in his racing journey.

McBride’s contributions to motorcycle drag racing, particularly in North Carolina, have been significant. He has established records at Rockingham Dragway and returned from a crash at Piedmont Dragway in 1986 to continue his successful career. Last season, he set a new 1,000-foot record at ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, N.C.

Fans and supporters are invited to join McBride for an autograph session from 12 pm-1 pm on Saturday before the induction ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC. This event not only celebrates McBride’s illustrious career but also marks what is likely the first of many Hall of Fame inductions for the celebrated racer.

