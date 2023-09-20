Larry Morgan Racing: A Family Business Discussion About Innovations for the Future

Larry Morgan has crafted a legacy built on passion after sitting behind the wheel of a Pro Stock car for more than 35 years. Now, in the world of motorsports, where precision, performance, and sheer grit matter, the Morgan family of Larry Morgan Racing (LMR) has carved a niche for itself.

In an industry dominated by giants, this family–owned and operated venture has managed to stand tall, thanks to its undying passion for racing and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

As 2024 approaches, the Morgans have been taking innovative steps to introduce new products. With the acquisition of the manufacturing and distribution rights for superchargers and connecting rods, previously owned by Fowler (Kobelco) Engines, LMR is primed to further strengthen its position in the market.

Nick Morgan, who oversees all CNC machines and programming, has been instrumental in bringing the company to the forefront of manufacturing. His drive, stemming from a lifelong passion for racing and manufacturing experience that dates back to his high school years, has led the business to craft everything in–house, from superchargers to connecting rods. “We are hoping to feature a new blower the first of 2024 with a new rotor design which will also have a new designed billet one–piece case,” said Nick. “We also plan to invest further in the business and purchase a blower- dyno.”

One aspect that sets LMR apart is the ability to manufacture these parts utilizing Larry’s years of experience in the racing industry. “One example would be we shifted from dowels to serrations on the connecting rods to allow for quicker assembly and higher performance.”

Working alongside Larry in the family business is his wife, Diane Morgan. She wears many hats but mainly ensures the company’s fiscal health. She acknowledges the company’s game–changing switch from racing the last 40 years to manufacturing high performance parts has been a challenge but welcomes the new adventure. “Our family has always loved racing so this is a great way to stay connected to the industry“.

Larry also shared additional services their shop is capable of performing, stating, “We have a full high–performance engine repair shop.” We can go from the oil pan up.”

Additionally, the company’s services span from maintenance of high–performance supercharger brands, cylinder head repair, and block work to new engine builds and rebuilds. Their vast offering is a testament to the company’s capabilities and their deep- rooted understanding of the racing industry’s demands.

The testament to the company’s superior products is evident with tractor and truck pullers using their parts and clinching championships. However, beyond the products and the accolades, it’s the essence of family and commitment to customer satisfaction that truly sets LMR apart.

Each client is seen as an extended family member, receiving personalized attention to cater to their specific needs. It’s this unique blend of exceptional products, expert craftsmanship, and a familial touch that gives Larry Morgan Racing its exceptional character.

To contact Larry Morgan Racing, call 740-366-0984, 740-366-0989 or visit LarryMorgan RacingInc.com.