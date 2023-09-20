Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Features

Larry Morgan Racing: A Family Business Discussion About Innovations for the Future

Published

Larry Morgan has crafted a legacy built on passion after sitting behind the wheel of a Pro Stock car for more than 35 years. Now, in the world of motorsports, where precision, performance, and sheer grit matter, the Morgan family of Larry Morgan Racing (LMR) has carved a niche for itself

In an industry dominated by giants, this familyowned and operated venture has managed to stand tall, thanks to its undying passion for racing and a relentless pursuit of excellence

As 2024 approaches, the Morgans have been taking innovative steps to introduce new products. With the acquisition of the manufacturing and distribution rights for superchargers and connecting rods, previously owned by Fowler (Kobelco) Engines, LMR is primed to further strengthen its position in the market

Nick Morgan, who oversees all CNC machines and programming, has been instrumental in bringing the company to the forefront of manufacturing. His drive, stemming from a lifelong passion for racing and manufacturing experience that dates back to his high school years, has led the business to craft everything inhouse, from superchargers to connecting rods. We are hoping to feature a new blower the first of 2024 with a new rotor design which will also have a new designed billet onepiece case,said Nick. We also plan to invest further in the business and purchase a blower- dyno.” 

One aspect that sets LMR apart is the ability to manufacture these parts utilizing Larry’s years of experience in the racing industry. “One example would be we shifted from dowels to serrations on the connecting rods to allow for quicker assembly and higher performance.” 

Working alongside Larry in the family business is his wife, Diane Morgan. She wears many hats but mainly ensures the company’s fiscal health. She acknowledges the company’s gamechanging switch from racing the last 40 years to manufacturing high performance parts has been a challenge but welcomes the new adventure. Our family has always loved racing so this is a great way to stay connected to the industry

Larry also shared additional services their shop is capable of performing, stating, We have a full highperformance engine repair shop.We can go from the oil pan up.” 

Additionally, the company’s services span from maintenance of highperformance supercharger brands, cylinder head repair, and block work to new engine builds and rebuilds. Their vast offering is a testament to the company’s capabilities and their deep- rooted understanding of the racing industry’s demands

The testament to the company’s superior products is evident with tractor and truck pullers using their parts and clinching championships. However, beyond the products and the accolades, it’s the essence of family and commitment to customer satisfaction that truly sets LMR apart

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Each client is seen as an extended family member, receiving personalized attention to cater to their specific needs. It’s this unique blend of exceptional products, expert craftsmanship, and a familial touch that gives Larry Morgan Racing its exceptional character

To contact Larry Morgan Racing, call 740-366-0984, 740-366-0989 or visit LarryMorgan RacingInc.com

Small block rod

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.