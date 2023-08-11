Laris Motorsports Insurance Expands WDRA Partnership For 2024

The World Drag Racing Alliance announced today that Laris Motorsports Insurance has renewed their sportsman racer-based programs for 2024 and will be expanding their commitment to the sport by creating an unprecedented national sponsorship package for each WDRA sanctioned track next season.

Laris Motorsports Insurance will continue in its role as the Official Racing Equipment Insurance partner of WDRA, the presenting sponsor of the Summit Bracket Finals series of events, the primary sponsor of the MotorManiaTV live stream program for the 2024 Summit World Championships as well as the Laris Motorsports Perfect Run program held during the Summit Bracket Finals. The expanded program will now feature Laris Motorsports becoming a marketing partner at every WDRA sanctioned facility in 2024.

“We are honored that Laris Motorsports has seen the value in what WDRA does and how we materially support our sanctioned facilities with a host of discounts and benefits that reduces a track’s operating costs” said WDRA’s Skooter Peaco. “This new track sponsorship program is a big investment, and WDRA is thrilled to deliver actual sponsorship dollars directly to our member track family while helping Laris Motorsports create a national footprint. Thousands of racers will now be exposed to the programs and benefits Laris Motorsports offers at their home track and can quickly and easily get a quote and learn more about coverage for their investment. We’ve connected a racer-owned business to our member track network with products and services that can help our racers, which is the core of our mission statement.”

Laris Motorsports Insurance provides unique products for the racing community, including on track and off track racing vehicle damage as well as trailer, tools, and equipment coverage. Laris Motorsports Insurance president Laris Holden, as a drag racer himself is committed to supporting the racing community and was heavily involved in developing insurance lines specific to what racers need.

“WDRA’s value-driven approach to connecting Laris Motorsports to the WDRA network of member tracks was an easy decision. Through their modern approach, WDRA has taken away the barricades that exist between partners and tracks when working on a national level. We have created a marketing program with every member track that ultimately benefits everyone,” said Laris Motorsports Insurance president Holden Laris. “We started our partnership with WDRA by supporting the bracket racing community that we design insurance options for. Now we are materially supporting the member track network that we need to stay open and prosper for the sport we all love to continue.”

Laris Motorsports Insurance now features a coverage calculator on their website that will provide an estimated premium based on the amount of coverage you are looking for. “We want to be as proactive as possible providing an easy way for racers to get a quote in just seconds for the coverage they are going to want to have,” continued Laris. For the latest information and to get your digital quote, visit LarisMotorsportsInsurance.com.