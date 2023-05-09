Laris Motorsports Insurance Expands Partnership with PDRA

Expanding on a partnership that began in 2022, Laris Motorsports Insurance signed on as the title rights sponsor of the Elite Top Dragster and Top Dragster classes in the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) for the 2023 season. The company is also offering contingency and “Perfect Run” bonuses for its customers competing in the series.

“Laris Motorsports Insurance was a fantastic partner for the series last season,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “They wanted to build on their program for this year, and we worked together to find ways to reward their customers who excel in PDRA competition. We’re proud to have them continue on as the official insurance provider of the PDRA, as well as the new title sponsor of our Top Dragster classes.”

Laris Motorsports Insurance is an extension of the Laris Insurance Agency, a fourth-generation south Louisiana multiline insurance agency. Members of the Laris family have been drag racing for over 30 years, with numerous NHRA sportsman racing accomplishments to their name. The family created Laris Motorsports Insurance to offer policies to racers that would specifically cover race cars and racing equipment, with coverage extending from the race shop to the racetrack. On-track coverage is also available.

As racers themselves, Laris Motorsports Insurance team members understand the value of contingency sponsors. It’s one of the reasons why they’re now a PDRA contingency sponsor, with postings available for customers in all PDRA classes.

The company is also sponsoring a “Perfect Run” program. At each race on the 2023 PDRA tour, the first Laris customer to make a perfect run – a .000 reaction time and dead-on their dial-in – will receive a $1,000 bonus. Customers competing in MagnaFuel Elite Top Sportsman presented by PAR Racing Engines, MagnaFuel Top Sportsman presented by Corbin’s RV, Laris Motorsports Insurance Elite Top Dragster, Laris Motorsports Insurance Top Dragster, and Edelbrock Bracket Bash presented by COMP Cams will be eligible. Customers in Coolshirt Systems Pro Jr. Dragster presented by PRP and Classic Graphix Top Jr. Dragster presented by PRP will be eligible for a $250 Perfect Run bonus.

“Sportsman racers are the backbone of the sport, and the Laris team definitely understands that,” Smith said. “Our sportsman and Jr. Dragster classes have grown in popularity over the last few years. The Laris Perfect Run program is a great bonus for the many racers competing in these classes.”

Racers can get a free quote from Laris here: https://qrco.de/bdcknH

The next stop on the 2023 PDRA tour is the DeCerbo Construction American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies, May 25-27, at Summit Motorsports Park.

