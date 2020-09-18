Lagana Family Gives Update On Dom Lagana: “He Is Continuing To Fight Very Hard”

Noting what they have called “a lot of scary days,” Dom Lagana continues to prove he’s a fighter.

The popular racer and tuner remains hospitalized after suffering what was described as life-threatening injuries during a single-car accident in Hendricks County, Ind. in early August.

ADVERTISEMENT



It continues to be a difficult road for Lagana, as he is currently battling with pneumonia and a lung issue, though the Lagana Racing Facebook page, which has provided regular updates on Lagana’s health, said on Sept. 17 those troubles have slowly progressed in the right direction.

The page offered a further update on the popular Lagana, who has received the support of so many in the drag racing community.

“He has had numerous surgeries for his burns, all which have been successful so far,” the Sept. 17 update stated. “Dom is somewhat alert, but not fully awake yet due to medications and his head trauma. He is making progress each day and showing good signs of recovery.”

The crash sent a disheartening jolt through the sport, as Lagan’s passengers in the car, Richie Crampton and Jake Sanders, were also injured.

Both Crampton and Sanders have been released, but Lagana’s journey has been much more difficult following the crash. He is slated for two more surgeries in the upcoming weeks, with the family again asking for thoughts, prayers and support.

It’s already been evident in a major, as racers, teams and fans made it a point to honor the hospitalized Lagana at the recent NHRA U.S. Nationals. Many adorned “Lagana Strong” shirts and Nitro Ninja tributes to Lagana, who has been a standout in the Top Fuel ranks, especially on the match race scene, as had spent recent years working as a crew chief on the Torrence Racing team, working closely with Billy Torrence.

Steve Torrence also delivered a touching tribute to Lagana at the U.S. Nationals, going with a “Nitro Ninja” theme on his Top Fuel dragster, a marvelous ode to his longtime friend. There have numerous video tributes and social media posts regarding Lagana as well, all praising someone who is universally held in incredible regard within the industry.

That hasn’t gone unnoticed by the family, who continue to be touched by the remarkable show of support.

“We ask that you continue to pray for him that these surgeries go well so his body & mind can finally begin to rest and heal,” the most recent post said. “Dom is in excellent hands, and we are forever indebted to the wonderful nurses, doctors & staff at Eskenazi Hospital. We will continue to provide updates on Dom’s recovery & we appreciate all who have reached out to us day after day. Prayers are powerful, and we are eternally grateful for everyone who has kept Dom and our family in their thoughts.”

Comments