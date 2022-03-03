Kyle Smith Racing, PC Disposal Join Forces for 2022

Claiming his first national event win and two regional trophies in just his second full season as a Top Alcohol Funny Car driver was an extraordinary experience for Kyle Smith in 2021. Now, the 33-year-old driver from the Wichita area is eager to share his success with PC Disposal, a leader in asset retirement that has signed as his major partner for the 2022 season of NHRA’s Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

The quick and fast Kyle Smith Racing Top Alcohol Funny Car, which finished No. 8 in the nation and No. 3 in the Central region last year, will fly the colors of PC Disposal for a full regional schedule and a handful of key NHRA national events.

ADVERTISEMENT



“This means a lot to me, and it is truly a blessing,” said Smith. “I’m just so proud to partner with PC Disposal to help spread awareness of green recycling. We live in an electronic-driven world, and what this company does is impacting the future in such a positive way. Instead of sending all of those electronics to the landfill when companies and consumers are finished with them, they have a better, safer option with PCDisposal.com.”

Smith’s full schedule will provide ample opportunity to put the PC Disposal brand in front of eyes across NHRA’s Division 4 and 5, and with national events in Topeka, Brainerd, Dallas and Indianapolis, the colorful paint scheme will be turning heads on the big stage throughout the spring, summer and fall.

One race that Smith is particularly eager to attend is the Lucas Oil Series Regional event in Great Bend, Kan.; he has been victorious at SRCA Dragstrip in each of the past two seasons. Smith is also looking forward to returning to Brainerd International Raceway, where he claimed the coveted NHRA Wally at last year’s Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

“My mindset right now is that we want to finish better this year, and I think with how we performed last year, we’ve positioned ourselves to do that,” said Smith, who first licensed in Top Alcohol Funny Car in 2019. “We ended last season about a race too soon due to an engine failure, so we spent a fair amount of time rebuilding it in preparation for this year. We know we have a good combination, so our biggest challenge will just be keeping the consistency that we had last year.

“We’re planning to pick up where we left off, and securing this partnership with PC Disposal is allowing us to kickstart the season earlier and maybe take it out farther. I’m extremely optimistic. We’ve progressively gotten better each and every year, and we’re going to look to continue that, hit more races, and really add to the win column.”

PC Disposal is a unique brand that has built their reputation on protecting the environment while also protecting the sensitive data of their clients. The technology business has answered the need for environmentally friendly options for organizations wishing to dispose of obsolete computers since it was founded in 1998. PC Disposal President and CEO Kory Bostwick, who grew his company from the ground up, recognized Smith’s dedication to his craft.

“In life and business, a lot of things that count can’t be counted. A lot of things that lead to success are never seen. The late nights, weekend and holiday wrenching, the thousands and thousands of miles driven from race to race, the tenacity, the risks – these are all things that people don’t see that lead to success,” said Bostwick. “PC Disposal is very proud to sponsor Kyle Smith Racing. This team is doing really hard things that count but can’t be counted, Sunday to Thursday. To the PC Disposal / Kyle Smith Racing Top Alcohol Funny Car team: we’ll see you in the winner’s circle!”

Comments