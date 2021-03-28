Kyle Rizzoli Closes 2021 Spring Fling Million Week with Saturday $30K Win

One day removed from the K&N Spring Fling Million that saw Bo Butner defeat Kris Whitfield in the main event final round, racers awoke Saturday to one final shot at Spring Fling glory. Day number last of the Spring Fling Million included the FTI Performance $30K. Prior to the third and final $30K race of the week, twenty-five randomly selected racers participated in the Spring Fling Reaction Time Challenge.

Those racers had one shot at the track and would earn $100 for any .00x reaction and $1,000 for a perfect .000 reaction. Seven racers posted .00x lights and walked away with $100 but Megan Lotts was the only racer to let go trip zip perfect to earn $1,000. After the perfect light, Lotts received one more shot at the tree. If she posted a second .000 reaction, she would earn a $10,000 payday. On her second attempt, Megan was close to perfect again but just missed the $10,000 after posting an .002 light.

The Fling team then awarded the Todd Barton Design Best Appearing Car award. Jeff Staley and his beautiful El Camino earned the award which included a trophy and custom t-shirt artwork from Todd Barton Design.

With the specialty awards behind them, racers moved into eliminations in the FTI Performance $30K. Four hundred eighteen racers entered the final $30K of the week which pushing it to a ten-round race for the title.

In round six of the FTI $30K, four cars remained in the Gearwrench Pro class and fifteen remained in Super Pro. In Pro, Seth McLean fell to Justin Lamb and Tony Gambardella lost to Kyle Rizzoli to setup a heavyweight Pro class final.

On the Super Pro ladder, AJ Ashe, Shane Thompson, Jeff Verdi, Troy Williams Jr., Linzi Meserve, Dylan Mudd, Mike Coltrin, and Kyle Rizzoli, who was doubled, advanced to round seven.

Justin Lamb and Kyle Rizzoli led off round eight with the Gearwrench Pro final. Lamb used a holeshot to earn the double-breakout victory and advance to the Super Pro ladder. Williams slipped past Ashe after trailing at the tree. Ashe took too much stripe to go -.002 under after Williams fed him the stripe. Jeff Verdi used a holeshot to stop Coltrin’s roadster, Thompson advanced after Mudd missed the tree, and Rizzoli took the bye.

With five cars remaining in round eight, Jeff Verdi sat on the bye courtesy of his .008 reaction in the previous round. Williams advanced after Thompson turned it .003 red. That left a rematch of the Rizzoli, Lamb matchup from the previous round. This time Rizzoli took the win in his dragster after Justin missed the tree.

At three cars, Rizzoli earned the bye after Verdi and Williams had already received bye runs in previous rounds. In the semifinal matchup, Verdi grabbed a .016 to .045 advantage off the line and advanced to the final after posting a dead on three lap.

This set up a classic door car versus dragster final and a east coast versus west coast final. West coast hitter Rizzoli grabbed the win in the dragster after posting a .021 package. Rizzoli’s .018 light and dead on 4.803 pass was too much for Verdi’s .032 light and dead on 5.913 effort.

With the final round complete and as the winner’s circle celebration winded down, the 2021 K&N Spring Fling Million week in Las Vegas came to an end. Next up for the Spring Fling team is the Spring Fling Galot April 27 – May 1.

