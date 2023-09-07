Connect with us

News

Kyle Koretsky Ready To 'Shake & Bake' At Maple Grove & Celebrate With A Wally And An Ice Cold Talladega Light

Published

Kyle Koretsky wants to go fast and is ready to “Shake & Bake” his way to victory to start the NHRA Countdown to the Championship at Maple Grove Raceway.

Koretsky, along with Michael Waltrip Brewing Company’s CEO/President Bryan Sperber & Chief Fun Officer Michael Waltrip announced today a new partnership that will kick off at the upcoming Pep Boys NHRA Nationals and continue later this month at the betway NHRA Carolina Nationals.

Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. recently announced the distribution of their beer in Pennsylvania with Stockertown Beverage and all involved agree this is the perfect way to introduce the NHRA fans to Talladega Light, along with being less frightening than driving with a live cougar in the car

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with Kyle and his team to help announce our newest beer, Talladega Light,” said Michael Waltrip. “I love watching the intense action that is drag racing. Green light, hammer down, hold on. And I love participating in the enjoyment of Talladega Light. Pop a top, take a sip and relax.  Both sound fantastic. Let’s go Kyle! Shake and Bake our way to victory in Maple Grove and Charlotte.”

Along with partnering on Koretsky’s Pro Stock entry, the pairing hopes to soon announce additional collaborations including a music festival at Maple Grove Raceway. 

“We are so proud to be able to support and partner with Kyle and his family,” said Bryan R. Sperber. “They are racers like Michael and having our brand on Kyle’s Pro Stock car at Maple Grove and zMAX is really special. This is a big moment for our company and we can’t wait to see our Talladega Light brand in the Winner’s Circle.”

Koretsky is looking forward to big things both on and off the track.  After making it to the final in Brainerd and the semi-finals in Indianapolis, Kyle believes a win is coming soon as he comes up on the 2-year anniversary of his first Pro Stock victory at zMAX Dragway.

“I am really excited to work with Bryan, Michael and everyone at MWB,” said Kyle Koretsky. “Adding a great brand and helping to bring Talladega Light to the great fans at Maple Grove is awesome. I have some of the greatest partners in the sport like Lucas Oil and another recent addition of Ace Aero and this is a perfect fit.”

MWBC’s, Talladega Light will be available along with Bristol Sunshine at both Maple Grove Raceway & zMAX Dragway.

“I’m just a big hairy American winning machine. If you ain’t first, you’re last.” Koretsky added. “It’s time to start collecting Wally’s and show what this car and this team is capable of.”

