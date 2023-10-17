Connect with us

Kyle Dolamore Wins R&R Auto Body Paint My Ride Race at Summit Motorsports Park

Mary Lenz photos

With every twist of the throttle on his motorcycle, Kyle Dolamore is focused on the finish line.

He knows what it takes to win, and he continues to set himself up for success.

His family of equally-exceptional riders, his fellow racers and his friends know that about him, and they were at his side when he rocketed to the win in the R&R Auto Body Paint My Ride Race, held during the TransTec Halloween Classic 50 presented by Harland Sharp on Oct. 12, 2023 at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

Dolamore, of Columbia Station, Ohio, lined up alongside standout competitor Jim Ring of Sandusky, Ohio, in the final round of eliminations and leaped off the starting line with a .027 reaction time and landed at a 5.18 elapsed time to defeat Ring, who arrived at a 7.46. With that, Dolamore, who a few weeks ago secured an eighth-place finish in this year’s Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike points at Summit Motorsports Park, made history by becoming the first motorcycle racer to win the longstanding R&R Auto Body Paint My Ride program, and has been rewarded with a professional paint scheme from the reputed shop in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I don’t even know where to start,” said Dolamore. “First I want to thank my family and all my friends for the effort, support and help, especially my parents, for always making sure I have the best possible motorcycle every time I throw my leg over it. I would also like to thank the Bader family and all the staff for working their butts off to give us the best racing surface they can at all times. Thank you to R&R Auto Body for giving us racers a chance at racing for a paint job. It was an unreal feeling last night, after racing the best of the best all day, and running the 2023 Super Bike champion, Craig Adams, one of our closest in our biker family, in the Super Bike final, to running my best friend, Austin Lenz, down to four, only to get to the final and run the very well-known James Ring. The dude is going to Las Vegas to race to be the number one in the world. He is having a heck of a season and I wish him all the luck and safe travels on his way to Las Vegas. It just felt good to finally put the bike in the winner’s circle again and I can’t wait to see what R&R Auto Body whips us this winter for me.”

The Summit Motorsports Park family congratulates Dolamore on this incredible accomplishment and is confident his bike will be a work of art in 2024.

