Kyle Busch’s Rowdy Energy Drink to Power Team Kalitta

Rowdy Energy branding will be featured on each Kalitta Motorsports vehicle and product will be available in the Kailtta Motorsports VIP hospitality area. Additionally, Rowdy Energy will have a presence on the helmets of drivers Doug Kalitta, Shawn Langdon, and J.R. Todd and all three have become official Rowdy Energy Athletes.

Kalitta Motorsports is pleased to announce that Rowdy Energy, the enhanced hydration energy drink created by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, will become the official energy drink of the multi-time world championship winning team in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series through a strategic marketing partnership in advance of the 52nd annual NHRA Gatornationals.

Created by Busch in collaboration with beverage entrepreneur Jeff Church, Rowdy Energy is quickly becoming the go-to smart energy drink for not just all-star athletes but the weekend warrior, superhero mom, the ambitious college student as well as men and women in uniform. Comprised of precise time-released caffeine, sugar reduction ingredients, amazing taste and hydration levels above leading sports drinks, Rowdy Energy is a “better for you” product. Rowdy Energy seeks to support those that embody a spirit of high performance.

“We saw the opportunity to bring one of the fastest growing energy drinks in the country to Kalitta Motorsports and NHRA so we jumped on it,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports general manager. “We host thousands of VIP guests each year at the track and we also have to keep our crew guys sharp. I like the fact that Rowdy Energy is a healthy alternative to the energy drink.”

“As we continue to expand Rowdy Energy’s presence in the motorsports industry, we believe that partnering with one the most successful teams in the NHRA and adding all three Kalitta Motorsports drivers as Rowdy Energy Athletes will be a great fit for our brand,” said Kyle Busch, co-founder of Rowdy Energy. “Camping World, one of our top nationwide retail partners, is the entitlement sponsor of the series, the team is part of the Toyota Racing Family, and all three drivers are proven winners who will be able to help us increase our brand awareness nationally. We look forward to having our product available to sample in the Kalitta Motorsports VIP hospitality area and can’t wait to watch the drivers celebrate with an ice-cold Rowdy Energy in victory lane.”