Kurt, Ethan Steding Reflect on First Father-Son Double-Up in PDRA Pro Boost, Pro Street on Father’s Day Weekend

Pro Boost standout Kurt Steding has had some memorable weekends at Maryland International Raceway, but the PDRA North vs. South Shootout presented by Performance Polish topped them all. He scored his second North vs. South Shootout title in his third consecutive final round at Maryland, and it was the first win for his new Todd Tutterow-tuned, screw-blown P2 Contracting ’69 Camaro.

But most importantly, he shared the winner’s circle with his 17-year-old son, Ethan, who clinched his second consecutive Pro Street win. In the final round, Steding left first over No. 2 qualifier Melanie Salemi and charged to a 3.601 at 209.72, while Salemi lifted to a 4.419 at 127.87.

“I always do pretty good here in Maryland and Ethan did in his Jr. Dragster too,” said Steding, who thanked Tutterow, wife Wendi, and his P2 Racing team. “I just had a feeling we were both going to do it. This is the best Father’s Day gift you can have. I’m super proud of Ethan. He’s out of school now and he’s working hard on the job sites. He’s a hard-working kid, he saves his money, and he’s a hell of a driver. I’m very proud of him.” Tara Bowker photo

Steding’s first-round opponent was his longtime teammate and tuner, Todd “King Tut” Tutterow, who came into the weekend with the points lead after winning two of the first three races. They left the line with identical .019 reaction times, then Steding pulled ahead to win with a 3.657 at 205.98 over Tutterow’s 3.679 at 209.36. Steding was strong on both ends of the track again in his second-round match with No. 1 qualifier Steve King. His 3.649 at 208.42 beat King’s 3.652 at 204.60. Another quick light and a stepped-up 3.617 at 208.88 took care of Travis “The Carolina Kid” Harvey and his 3.665 in the semifinals.

Just moments after watching his father win in the Pro Boost final round, Ethan Steding had to focus on securing a second consecutive Pro Street win in his roots-blown P2 Contracting ’24 Camaro. Like his first win, Steding staged without an opponent in the other lane, as fellow rookie Dan Norris couldn’t fire his car for the final round. Steding took the tree and raced to a 4.329 at 189.73 to join his dad, Kurt, in the winner’s circle for their first double-up. It was just the fourth race in the class for Steding after moving up from Pro Jr. Dragster, where he was the 2021 world champion.

“I definitely wouldn’t think that in my first season in this car I would be here,” said Steding, who thanked parents Kurt and Wendi, Larry Jeffers Race Cars, Noonan Race Engineering, and Ty, Todd, Brad, and KB at WYO Motorsports. “Definitely not the way we wanted to win the last two races, but it’s racing. For me to be out here winning with my dad, racing this weekend on Father’s Day, means a lot. We take so much time off from the business back at home to be able to come out and enjoy this time with our friends and family, so this is special.” Tara Bowker photo

Steding made the second-quickest pass of the opening round, a 4.074 at 193.24, to get the win over Richard Reagan and his 6.90. In a second-round battle with fellow young gun Scott Kincaid, Steding left first and repeated with a 4.076 at 193.38, while Kincaid lifted to a 4.315 at 141.46. He slowed a bit to a 4.188 at 197.97 in the semifinals, but opponent Bill Riddle had mechanical issues and didn’t leave the starting line.

Maryland was a major points weekend for Kurt, who went into the race fourth in points. Points leader Tutterow and No. 3 Derek Ward both lost first round, while No. 2 ranked Spencer Hyde didn’t attend the race. Kurt overtook the points lead, as did Ethan when points leader Tim Essick went out in the first round.

This story was originally published on June 16, 2024.