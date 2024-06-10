Connect with us

News

Kris Thorne Named Winner in Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Series at Bristol

Published

NHRA photo

NHRA announced the disqualification of J.R. Gray’s run on Sunday during a post-race inspection following the final round of the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ due to a technical violation after bypassing a safety device.

As a result of the disqualification, Kris Thorne has been named the winner at Bristol Dragway, with Gray finishing as the runner-up.

It was the fifth of 10 races during the 2024 season and this weekend’s event was powered by Cardinal Insurance.

Thorne, who qualified No. 1 with a run of 5.764-seconds at 250.41 mph, knocked off Rickie Smith, Ken Quartuccio and points leader Jose Gonzalez to reach the final round. It is Thorne’s first win this season and the seventh in his career.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ returns to action with the Virginia NHRA Nationals on June 22-23 at Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond, Va. It is the final race of the regular season in the category.

This story was originally published on June 9, 2024. Drag Illustrated

