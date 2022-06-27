Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NHRA

Kris Thorne Adds Another Win in 2022 at FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Series Event at Norwalk

Published

Kris Thorne’s remarkable run in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon continued on Sunday, powering to his third win of the 2022 season on Sunday at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park as part of this weekend’s Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

The event, which was powered by Mike Janis Superchargers, was the fourth of 10 races during the 2022 FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon season.

Thorne has been the dominant driver at the majority of those, claiming his third career victory on Sunday. All of those have come this year in his ProCharger-powered Camaro, going 5.796-seconds at 247.93 mph in the final round in Norwalk on Sunday to knock off multi-time world champ Rickie Smith.

Thorne reached the final round with wins against Lyle Barnett, J.R. Gray and Stan Shelton and then delivered when it counted against Smith, posting a .016 reaction time and the quicker run in the championship round against the veteran Smith.

“This one is huge,” Thorne said. “I never thought in my life we would be taking home our third win of the season. We’ve come out strong, we’ve run really well and have a lot of good backing, and we’ve got a great team behind us. I’m just super blessed and thankful to be out here.”

Smith reached his second final this season and 27th in his career by knocking off Khalid AlBalooshi, Jason Scruggs, and No. 1 qualifier Stevie “Fast” Jackson. With the victory, Thorne’s points lead grew to 108 points over Smith, who has now raced to back-to-back runner-up finishes.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon returns to action Aug. 12-14 as part of the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Courtney Enders Joins FloRacing as Drag Racing Content Creator

Courtney Enders is no strange to creating compelling drag racing content. As she says, she was a content creator before that was a term,...

June 9, 2022

News

NHRA: Speed For All Video Game Set for August Release

NHRA: Speed For All, the definitive drag racing video game based on the world’s largest auto racing organization, will be released on Aug. 26,...

June 17, 2022
Advertisement

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.