News

Koretsky Family, Maple Grove Raceway Step Up To Host Second NHRA Divisional Race After Sudden Atco Dragway Closure

Published

The Koretsky Family and Maple Grove Raceway have announced that it will host a second NHRA Regional race at the facility following the abrupt closure of Atco Dragway.

The closure, which resulted in the cancellation of the remainder of the 2023 season, has left a void in the racing community. However, Maple Grove Raceway and its newest owners, who purchased the track in 2022, the Korestky Family, are stepping in to fill the gap.

“After the unfortunate events this past week, Maple Grove Raceway has agreed to host another Lucas Oil Divisional in partnership with NHRA Northeast Division. This could not have been made possible without the very generous support of Gold Rush Trailers,” Maple Grove Raceway, an esteemed venue with a long-standing tradition in drag racing, shared on Facebook. 

Atco Dragway had been a staple on Division 1’s calendar for many years. The news broke earlier this week (Tuesday, July 18) that the storied venue would close its doors permanently after 63 years of racing. The drag strip was built on Jackson Road in 1959 and officially opened on Memorial Day the next year. Furthermore, it was the oldest drag strip in New Jersey. 

“Thank you all for your patronage and memories over the years,” read a statement on social media. 

The Northeast Divisional event is set for August 4-6 at Maple Grove Raceway in Maple Grove, Pennsylvania. As we navigate through an era witnessing the unfortunate closure of tracks for reasons beyond our control, fans and racers are refreshed to see a family like the Koretsky’s stepping up.  

For more information on the event, visit MapleGroveRaceway.com. 

