K&N Engineering Introduces All-New NextGen Air Intake Systems

K&N Engineering, the premier global manufacturer of industry-leading automotive filtration and technology, has announced its newest offering: the all-new NextGen Air Intake Systems. NextGen intakes are designed to deliver the most horsepower on a stock tune for today’s most popular trucks, Jeeps, and SUVs. Drawing on over 50 years of expertise, NextGen Air Intake Systems target closed-box buyers looking for a superior intake solution that provides more power, protection, and style at a great value from a name they trust.

The all-new hybrid open-top design features an enlarged factory fresh air inlet, optimizing airflow and lowering inlet temperatures for superior efficiency. With smoother, more consistent airflow at higher volumes, drivers can expect their engine to roar with increased performance. Installation is fast and hassle-free, requiring only basic hand tools. NextGen Air Intakes embody K&N’s commitment to innovation, ensuring drivers get cutting-edge technology that outperforms the competition.

With K&N NextGen Air Intake Systems, no compromises are needed when it comes to performance, thanks to:

• K&N’s Most Advanced Intake to Date: Completely redesigned filter, intake tube, airbox and fresh air inlet provide significant performance gains, averaging over 20 HP increase, up to 41.13 HP for the best performing application.

• Largest, Most Advanced Filter by Application: The redesigned radius entry, coupled with the increased size, allows increased airflow while also increasing particulate holding capacity.

• Oversized Intake Tube: K&N’s largest diameter intake tube delivers more air volume, with velocity channels to help smooth airflow.

• Sleek OEM Style: A more enticing, OEM-looking intake with maximum performance benefits. The silicone hose lays flush with the intake tube for a cleaner aesthetic.

• Iconic K&N Race Stripes: The multi-colored racing stripes on the air filter showcase its sleek style, enhancing the look and feel when the hood is open.

• Effortless Installation with Quick-Lock Technology: The air filter features a precision-engineered tapered mounting bead interface, allowing it to snap securely into the airbox, eliminating the need for mounting hardware and streamlining installation.

• Proven on the Dyno: K&N NextGen Air Intakes deliver average gains of 21 HP, 23 lb.-ft. of torque, with individual applications gaining up to 41 HP and 67 lb.-ft. respectively and K&N remains the only intake manufacturer that provides dyno results on every intake they manufacture.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

K&N NextGen Air Intakes are available for purchase in stores and online for Chevy, Ford, RAM, Jeep and Toyota vehicles. More vehicle applications will be released in May of this year. All NextGen Air Intakes are carefully crafted for each vehicle to fit and resemble original equipment, adding the benefits of increased performance and airflow. MSRP starts at $399.99 and will be available at Knfilters.com and at authorized K&N Engineering retailers.

Customers can learn more about K&N NextGen Air Intake Systems by visiting www.knfilters.com.

This story was originally published on April 4, 2025.