Kirk Wolf Set to Make NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster Return

Texas driver Kirk Wolf is plotting his return to NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster competition after a four-year hiatus. Wolf, who previously raced a blown alcohol dragster, will get behind the wheel of Dean Dubbin’s nitro-injected A/Fuel dragster at the NHRA Central Region race at Earlville (Iowa) and the NHRA Texas FallNationals near Dallas. Kentex Roofing Systems is returning with Wolf as his primary sponsor.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter in racing,” said Wolf, who works in the Texas oilfield industry. “It’s kind of like starting all over, but it’s very exciting to get back out there and see old friends. It’s fun going fast, but you miss all the people out there. Drag racing’s one big family.”

Wolf made his Top Alcohol Dragster debut with Booher Racing in late 2016 before running several races in 2017. Driving a supercharged, torque converter-equipped dragster, Wolf earned his first NHRA regional event win at Indy in 2017 after reaching back-to-back final rounds in regional competition.

This time around, Wolf will drive a nitro-injected A/Fuel dragster owned by Dean Dubbin of DMP Awnings. The car is tuned by Chase and Clay Copeland, who also built the car at Copeland Race Cars.

“It’s a different challenge,” Wolf said of switching combinations. “I love blower cars, being able to shift and rev the cars up, but the A/Fuel combination is the way to go right now. Any race I enter, I want to win. I want to win a Wally. I feel like this car can do it. Chase and Clay have the tuneup to go into the 5.20s or even the 5.10s depending on the air.”

Wolf, who’s also driven in Top Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, and Top Fuel, will get adjusted to the A/Fuel car when the team heads to Tri-State Raceway in Earlville, Iowa, for the NHRA Central Region event on Sept. 9-11. The plan is to get prepared for the Texas NHRA FallNationals, Oct. 13-16, at the Texas Motorplex, where the Texas native will race with support from family and friends.

“I just want to get comfortable in the car, especially before going to a national event where there’s a lot more going on,” Wolf said. “That extra seat time will help tremendously, especially when they pour the coals to it to make the car faster as I get comfortable in it. I want to get to Dallas and be able to make the first qualifying session like I’ve been in the seat all year.”

Wolf’s primary sponsor for his two-race campaign is Kentex Roofing Systems. Co-owned by fellow Texas racer Kenneth Woods, Kentex is a diversified commercial roofing contractor specializing in reroofing, new construction, and all aspects of leak repair and service. Located in Austin, Texas, the company handles projects in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Ken is actually the one who inspired me to go back out,” Wolf said. “He’s asked me every year, ‘You ready to go back racing?’ I just hadn’t found the right opportunity. I’ve been friends with Ken for well over 10 years. He bought a race car and he rented the track that I owned at the time for a single day. We’ve been friends ever since. He loves racing, and it will be great to have him in the pits with us.”