Kirk Wolf, DMP Motorsports Team Preparing to Defend NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster Title at Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

One year ago, Kirk Wolf and the Dean Dubbin Team proved to be the class of the field at Summit Motorsports park, putting together a near-flawless race on the way to the team’s first victory in the Top Alcohol Dragster class.

“It’s important for us to go to Norwalk and perform like we know we can. We have been running really well and I think we are poised to have a weekend like we did last year,” said an upbeat Kirk Wolf. “We are in a good place right now with the way the car is performing. I feel very comfortable that we can turn that into a win.”

The KENTEX Roofing /DMP Awnings sponsored team has already shown significant speed in 2024, qualifying third at both Gainesville and Charlotte. The team has been a consistent 5.20 second – mid 270 mph player but has yet to hold a “Wally” in 2024.

“We’ve been running well enough to win, but sometimes you just need a little luck to turn great performances into wins,” said Dean Dubbin team owner and driver at select events. “We have an aggressive tune-up that produces big numbers but we have to be careful not to step over the edge. I’m very confident in this team and Norwalk is a great place to put everything together and get another win.”

Norwalk may be the perfect place for the Dubbin Team to get the winning rhythm back. The weather and track conditions seem to fit the very aggressive injected nitro tune-up of Clay and Chase Copeland, the lead tuners on the Dubbin Motorsports Dragster. At the 2023 Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Krik Wolf supplied a string of .030 – .040 reaction times, and the car repeated mid to low 5.20-second runs every time down the track. Everything that needed to happen – happened, and in the end, Kirk Wolf and the team were NHRA National Event winners.

“We probably won’t be able to use the tune-up from last year and expect it to do the same,” Dubbin said. “The weather and track are always a little different, but we have a great place to start and that really helps. Everything we have asked this car to do this year – it has done. Last year we were locked in right out of the trailer, hopefully, this year we can do the same – 2023 was fun!”

Kirk Wolf was also enthusiastic about getting back to Norwalk, “Being back at Norwalk is special. Everything about this place is great – the track, the atmosphere – it’s just a special place to race. I’m so proud to race with this team and be able to compete for wins against championship-level teams at big-time events like this. It doesn’t get any better!”

Qualifying in the Top Alcohol classes begins on Friday, June 28th, around noon Eastern time. Qualifying and eliminations will continue through Sunday. Follow along live on NHRA.tv

This story was originally published on June 24, 2024.