Kirk Wolf and Dubbin Motorsports Begin Their 2024 Season at NHRA Gatornationals

After many weeks of preparation, Kirk Wolf is ready to get the 2024 race season underway. Set for his first NHRA Lucas Oil Series Race of 2024, Wolf will be driving the Dubbin Motorsports A/Fuel Dragster at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 7th – 10th, at Gainesville Raceway near Gainesville, Florida.

“It has been a long winter break,” explained Wolf. “We showed in 2023 that this is a top program that can compete against the premier teams in the class. This is a great opportunity for me and I want to thank Dean Dubbin, Kenny Woods, and everyone at Dubbin Motorsports for providing me with a first-class car to drive, and I’m excited to get the 2024 season started.”

The Dubbin Motorsports team returns to the track with the 2023 team intact, including longtime injected nitro racers Clay and Chase Copland, who will make the tuning calls on the Chase Copeland-built machine.

The Dubbin owned team had a consistent and productive 2023, including a win at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio.

Team owner Dean Dubbin stated, “Kirk drove the car very well last season and had great success working alongside Clay and Chase Copland. We gained valuable experience as a team in 2023. That experience should have us performing at a high level right out of the gate in 2024. I think we have the power and consistency to win races so I’m excited to get the season started.”

The Dubbin team has increased the number of events on their 2024 Schedule. This expanded program will allow the DMP Awnings / KENTEX sponsored team to gain valuable experience by competing against the best cars in the class on a consistent and more frequent basis.

“Our expanded schedule will be a good barometer of how we stack up in a National Points chase against well-funded, experienced, and nationally ranked teams,” said Dubbin. “We’ve only been competing with the A/Fuel car for a couple of years now, and I’m extremely happy with what we have been able to accomplish. We have a good team that is getting better every time out. With a little luck now and then, I think we can put together a really good 2024 season.”