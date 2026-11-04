Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NHRA

Kirk Wolf and DMP Awnings/Kentex Roofing Team Show Strong Late-Season Progress

Published

Photo courtesy of Kirk Wolf Racing

The weather at last weekend’s Las Vegas Nationals was unusually wet for October. Conditions suggested quick times and big speeds, but many teams were left searching for answers as performance failed to match expectations. With 21 Alcohol Dragsters on the grounds, some predicted the bump spot could fall into the low 5.30-second range. Instead, those forecasts never materialized, as humidity remained stubbornly high at approximately 75 grains, robbing both the methanol and nitro-burning engines of horsepower.

The DMP Awnings-Kentex Roofing team turned in a strong performance, qualifying 10th before falling to former Las Vegas event winner Jackie Fricke in the opening round. Despite the early exit, driver Kirk Wolf viewed the weekend as a positive step forward.

“It’s hard to look at this weekend as anything but a success,” said Wolf. “Going into round one of eliminations, we were running well enough to be competitive, but we were also very aware of the past wins that Jackie Fricke has had in Las Vegas.”

Wolf added, “We knew John Finke has a lot of experience here, and his car was getting faster every run like we were. We made a good run but we just came up a little short in a very good race.”

Team owner and tuner Dean Dubbin explained how the race developed: “We were a little soft in qualifying, and some of our new crew members provided valuable input. We made a few changes to help get the car moving better early in the run, and the car responded exactly the way we had hoped. We’ll continue to be more aggressive in the areas where the car is showing us it wants more, and we’ll keep building on what we learned this weekend.”

Dubbin continued, “We were hoping for a little more in the first round, but we only came up short by a small margin against Jackie [Fricke], so there’s plenty to be encouraged about. The car is responding well, and we’ll keep working on it at this weekend’s regional race. The new people we’ve added to the program have made an immediate impact, and we’re beginning to see the results of everyone working together.”

Next up for the DMP Awnings / KENTEX Roofing Team is the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Regional event at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Alcohol teams will hit the track for testing on Thursday, followed by qualifying sessions on Friday and eliminations on Saturday.

The team will end the season at Pomona Dragstrip Nov. 14-17, for the last NHRA national event of the 2026 season.

This story was originally published on November 4, 2026. Drag Illustrated

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,

You May Also Like

News

Angelle Sampey Earns Top Fuel License Through AB Motorsports Accelerate Program

Three-time NHRA world champion Angelle Sampey has joined AB Motorsports’ Top Fuel driver roster after completing her licensing requirements Monday at The Strip at...

1 day ago

30 Under 30

Carlyle Tools’ Joe Sabo Talks Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 Program

NAPA’s relaunched tool brand is chasing the same thing the 30 Under 30 is: the next generation. Senior Product Manager Joe Sabo explains why...

1 day ago

NHRA

Jordan Vandergriff Keeps Championship Dream Alive With Big Win at ‘The Strip’

Jordan Vandergriff had been fighting some sort of physical bug all week but woke up Sunday morning knowing he had a job to do...

2 days ago

News

Antron Brown and Matco Tools Extend Longstanding Partnership

Fresh off his 83rd career win in Texas, Antron Brown and Matco Tools have announced a partnership extension, which spans more than 20 years...

2 days ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.