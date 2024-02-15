Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Killin Time Racing Named No. 1 Qualifier Sponsor for 2024 NHRA Pro Mod Season

Published

Killin Time Racing (KTR) has been named the No. 1 qualifier sponsor of the 2024 Congruity NHRA Pro Mod events presented by LearnEV series that begins with the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals on March 7th.

KTR is set to elevate the stakes by offering a substantially larger purse prize of $2,500 for each of the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod events presented by LearnEV. This impressive increase marks a notable surge from last season’s $750, representing a remarkable 233% jump.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod events, spanning across 10 exhilarating races this season, promise to showcase the top talent in pro mod racing. KTR is committed to pushing boundaries and rewarding the relentless effort and sacrifice of the participating teams.

“NHRA Pro Modified is a collection of the best of the best in fast door car racing. Killin Time Racing prides itself on working harder than anyone else because we want to win more than everyone else,” stated Stevie “Fast” Jackson, President of Killin Time Racing. “KTR honors the effort and sacrifice of the teams that run their cars as hard and fast as we run our company. KTR is excited for the 2024 Season.”

The increased prize purse reflects KTR’s ongoing commitment to supporting and recognizing the passion and skill of the racing community. As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, KTR invites fans and participants alike to join them for what promises to be an electrifying series of races.

For more information about Killin Time Racing and the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod season presented by LearnEV, visit www.nhrapromods.comwww.steviefast.com. Also, follow along this season on social media.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.