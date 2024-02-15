Killin Time Racing Named No. 1 Qualifier Sponsor for 2024 NHRA Pro Mod Season

Killin Time Racing (KTR) has been named the No. 1 qualifier sponsor of the 2024 Congruity NHRA Pro Mod events presented by LearnEV series that begins with the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals on March 7th.

KTR is set to elevate the stakes by offering a substantially larger purse prize of $2,500 for each of the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod events presented by LearnEV. This impressive increase marks a notable surge from last season’s $750, representing a remarkable 233% jump.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod events, spanning across 10 exhilarating races this season, promise to showcase the top talent in pro mod racing. KTR is committed to pushing boundaries and rewarding the relentless effort and sacrifice of the participating teams.

“NHRA Pro Modified is a collection of the best of the best in fast door car racing. Killin Time Racing prides itself on working harder than anyone else because we want to win more than everyone else,” stated Stevie “Fast” Jackson, President of Killin Time Racing. “KTR honors the effort and sacrifice of the teams that run their cars as hard and fast as we run our company. KTR is excited for the 2024 Season.”

The increased prize purse reflects KTR’s ongoing commitment to supporting and recognizing the passion and skill of the racing community. As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, KTR invites fans and participants alike to join them for what promises to be an electrifying series of races.

For more information about Killin Time Racing and the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod season presented by LearnEV, visit www.nhrapromods.com, www.steviefast.com. Also, follow along this season on social media.