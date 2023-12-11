Killin Time Racing Continues Growth With New In-House Engine Builder Bob Reinhardt

Killin Time Racing (KTR) has announced the hiring of master engine builder Bob Reinhardt, who will be leading the in-house engine development department.

“We are eager to bring Bob into our growing family. Bob has an impressive knowledge of the inner workings of engines and development. He will head our engine building and development division for in-house and our ever-expanding customer base. His engine and R&D experience are crucial for moving forward in the unprecedented growth potential of dominating fast door-slammer racing,” said General Manager Don O’Neal

Reinhardt worked at Sonny’s Racing Engines for 13 years as the main Pro Stock engine builder, which also offered track and dyno support. Bob helped with the development of the MMP’s GM Hemi engine.

However, Reinhardt left Sonny’s to grow his own personal business, but he missed racing so much that he attended the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol in 2011 to get back in and run V. Gaines’ Pro Stock 500 C.I. program. Bob had also become the manager of Madcap Racing Engines and exponentially grew their sportsman engine program.

“I am very excited to be involved with KTR and get back into professional-level racing,” Reinhardt said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of some fast-door car racing and setting records!”