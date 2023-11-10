Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IHRA

Kil-Kare Raceway Shows Commitment to Sportsman Racers with IHRA Agreement

Published

Some of the most legendary names in motorsports have competed at Kil-Kare Raceway. But, the commitment to the grassroots, Sportsman racer is the reason for today’s announcement the historic facility has entered a multi-year sanctioning agreement with the International Hot Rod Association.

Now, the track’s regular bracket racers will have the opportunity to participate in the IHRA Summit SuperSeries program, the most prestigious championship in bracket racing which had payouts and prizes over $275,000 in 2023.

“It’s going to be big. IHRA has always been about the family Sportsman racer,” Kil-Kare track operator Ron Vance said. “That’s the feeling you get from them. Obviously, the Sportsman racer is where it all begins. It’s a big step into getting more people into drag racing.” 

There’s a long history of racing at the venue 13 miles east of Dayton, Ohio. Built by the Marshall Brothers, it was first opened with a 1/5-mile dirt track in 1951. After one race kicking up a dust storm, the track was paved with a full season of racing in 1952 and reconfigured to a 3/8-mile oval in 1955. The 1/4-mile dragway was opened in 1959, making Kil-Kare a premier facility for both stock car and drag racing.

There’s even racing for quarter midgets, the small cars where drivers like Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart cut their teeth, much like the Junior Dragsters for drag racers.

If you talk about big names, Kil-Kare has hosted some of the most prominent in the sport at both tracks. “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, Shirley Muldowney, “TV Tommy” Ivo and Bob Glidden are amongst the stars to make passes down the drag strip. The legendary A.J. Foyt scored a USAC Midget win at the oval in 1957.

Three-time NASCAR champion Darrell Waltrip later competed on the oval in stock cars, where he won the pole and finished second in the feature. Another NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte finished second in a Pro Late Model race at the track in 2021.

“There has been many legends through the facility,” Vance said. “Warren Johnson, Bob Glidden, Garlits, Shirley on the drag racing side, there’s a lot of history with great racers throughout the sport.”

Vance, 49, has a true passion for Kil-Kare, going there since he was five years old. It’s his fifth season running the track, which has seen significant upgrades under the vision of track owner Dave Coterel Jr. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The improvements have included an all-concrete racing surface with concrete walls, accutime timing system, bigger staging lanes, restroom facilities, and concession stands featuring the popular brick oven pizza.

Coterel has made sure there’s plenty of maintenance equipment with blowers, track scrubbers, rotators and drags. 

Besides the regular bracket racing program, the dragway has several special events, including Boo Banger, Halloween FreakFest and Street Car Frenzy, which wrapped up the 2023 season. There are several big-money bracket races through the year, including the Ultimate 64, which features $64,000-to-win top prize. 

They have hosted $100K and $50K races and have had huge Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day shows. Once a month during the season, Kil-Kare also features a $5,000-to-win Box race. 

Welcome Kil-Kare Raceway to the IHRA family and click here to check out the track’s Facebook page to keep up with the latest happenings.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.