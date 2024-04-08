Kevin Rivenbark Wins First Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Race at Category’s Debut in Phoenix

In the first-ever appearance for the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix, Kevin Rivenbark picked up his first career victory in front a sellout crowd as part of this weekend’s 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals.

It was the second of 10 races during the 2024 season and this weekend’s event was powered by LAT Racing Oils. Rivenbark knocked off Ken Quartuccio in a matchup of first-time finalists, going 5.746-seconds at 249.76 mph in his Culp Lumber Ford Mustang, grabbing a memorable first victory at NHRA Pro Mod’s debut in Phoenix.

“This is unreal,” Rivenbark said. “It hasn’t set in yet. We’ve run in this class off and on, and we’ve tried to be consistent the last few years, but this year we’re going to make a run for a championship. To get a win at the second race, it’s just remarkable.”

To reach the final round, Rivenbark defeated defending world champion Mike Castellana, Justin Bond and Mason Wright, going a weekend-best 5.738 at 251.02 to reach the finals.

Quartuccio, who qualified second with a 5.678 at 249.72, got to the final for the first time thanks to round wins against Chip King, Lyle Barnett and Billy Banaka.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ returns to action May 17-19 as part of the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago.

This story was originally published on April 8, 2024.