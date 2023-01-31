Kenny Hubbard Goes Back-to-Back in Bradenton with X275 Win at U.S. Street Nationals

Just two months after closing out the 2022 season with an X275 win at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals, Texan Kenny Hubbard returned to Bradenton to collect another victory at the U.S. Street Nationals. Hubbard was able to overcome offseason rule changes and a strong field of competitors to get the win. The final round saw Justin Curry leave the starting line first in his nitrous-fed ’68 Camaro, but Hubbard in his ProCharged ’74 Nova reached the finish line first with a 4.174 at 171.42 over Curry’s 4.219 at 166.54.

“It’s way huge because I’ve never done it before,” Hubbard said of starting the season with a win.

“It’s just unbelievable to me to do this, especially finishing last year with two wins back-to-back and coming to win this one. It’s unbelievable. Thanks to ProCharger, Mark Micke, Neal Chance Converters, Menscer shocks, and David Vasser with MethHeadz. Wiseco Pistons came through for me to get me some pistons. Without them, I couldn’t have made it.”

Hubbard continued, “The same for Naiser Racing – Jeff Naiser, Todd Naiser, and Dan Barton, who does the cylinder heads. Without those guys, I’d still be at home watching on FloRacing. I want to thank my wife, Billie; my daughter, Kyla; her boyfriend, Chase; and my crew, Kenny Rodriguez and Brian Singletary.”