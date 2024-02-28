Ken Quartuccio Ready for Another Shot at WSOPM Success

Ken Quartuccio’s Pro Mod experience dates back to 1992, but he eventually moved to small-tire racing and stayed with that segment until finally jumping back into the Pro Mod ranks about four years ago. Now, he’s set to take on the best of the best in the category as he contests the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service, March 1-3, at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“I am excited to run it,” Quartuccio said. “I have a lot of confidence going into it. It’s my favorite track and I always do well there. I think I’m driving better than I ever have – it’s the perfect time.”

Coming off a race win at the PDRA’s North vs. South Shootout in July 2023, Quartuccio suffered a major crash at the following PDRA event in Michigan that required rebuilding the entire car.

“My crew and the people helping me rebuilt the whole car within one race,” Quartuccio said. “It’s basically a new car again. At U.S. Street [Nationals] last month, it showed it’s back to where it was, so we are excited for this event.”

Quartuccio and his team converted the Camaro to Radial vs. the World trim for Lights Out 15 in February, where the team made a quarter-final-round appearance and clocked a 3.55-second run.

“We have a pretty a good handle on it, so we will convert it back and go testing before the World Series,” Quartuccio explained of the Tim McAmis chassis that is powered by a Pro Line Racing HEMI and F4R-140 ProCharger.

“Pro Line, M&M Transmission, FuelTech – all their stuff runs through my veins,” Quartuccio said. “Jamie [Miller] is tuning the car and we have been together almost 22 years now. We kind of grew up together.”

Quartuccio was invited to last year’s World Series of Pro Mod, but a mechanical failure forced him out in the first round.

“Bradenton is like my home track and I’ve won so many races there,” Quartuccio said. “I’m looking for redemption in 2024. I’m an outlaw racer at heart and the big money and one-off stuff is all I live for. I’m as outlaw as you can get. That’s what I like best. I want to race every combination, and there will be racers from different associations at this event. You’re judging yourself against everybody and that’s what I like.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Quartuccio also weighed in on how he felt about his ProCharger combination versus the roots/screw blowers and turbocharged combinations that will be powering the competition who are all vying for the $100,000 payday.

“To be honest, I think we are third as far as where we need to be,” Quartuccio said. “I think the screw is a little better than us and the turbo is way better than us. The U.S. Street Nats was a good comparison. Turbos are going to have the advantage, but I think the chip draw is going to be the equalizer. I’m just glad the combinations are all back because the turbos were a combination that really need to be out there.”

With one Pro Mod race under his belt this year and the World Series of Pro Mod just days away, Quartuccio is just getting started with a very busy 2024 Pro Mod season. He is planning on racing more PDRA races in the Pro Boost category, several Outlaw races, more RVW events, and he’s going to be driving one of Scott Tidwell’s NHRA Pro Modified machine for the entire season.

“I’m 54 and going to take advantage of the time and do a lot of racing this year,” he explained. “I’m lucky my wife and kids are very supportive.”

For more information, check out www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans can livestream the event at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3.