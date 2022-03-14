Keith Haney to Unveil ‘America – Lady Liberty’ Blown Pro Mod Camaro

Doorslammer racing veteran Keith Haney has added yet another eye-catching hot rod to the list of Keith Haney Racing entries over the years, as he plans to unveil his screw-blown “America – Lady Liberty” ’16 Camaro during the Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) presented by J&A Service season opener, March 18-19 at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas.

“Lady Liberty” started life as “Enigma,” Haney’s record-setting, nitrous-fed Radial vs. the World entry that he debuted at Lights Out 7 in February 2016. “Enigma” made waves in the radial racing scene with Haney and Brandon Pesz sharing driving duties. Street Outlaws star “Daddy Dave” Comstock also made some passes in Enigma. The car even carried Haney to the MWDRS Radial vs. the World championship in 2017, the same year Haney also won the Pro Mod title.

ADVERTISEMENT



“I came out with Enigma and went faster than anyone else had ever been on a set of 315 radials,” Haney said. “I wasn’t even supposed to qualify. It’s been in viral videos with millions of views. This car actually made Keith Haney. Enigma made Keith Haney when we were running Radial vs. the World at Donald Long’s races, when I had my big rivalry with Stevie ‘Fast’ Jackson and I beat him in my very first grudge race. This car has such a rich history, and it’s exciting to build on that history now as ‘America – Lady Liberty.”

The new patriotic wrap and car name were inspired in part by a similar wrap that Haney ran when he made his NHRA Pro Mod debut with Rickie Smith Racing in 2018. With a red, white, and blue theme, the wrap celebrated Summit Racing Equipment’s 50th anniversary. The new look generated rave reviews from fans, so Haney and his team called on longtime partner Kryptonite Kustomz to design a similar look for “Lady Liberty.”

“What better time to bring out a car like this than right now? I’m all about America,” Haney said. “My whole team – Dale Hancock, Shane Goodnight, Steve Cooks, “Lil'” Bobby Savedra – all had a part in how the car was going to look. I can’t thank my amazing wife Misty Haney and my family enough for supporting me. We’re excited for everyone to see the car at the Xtreme Nationals next weekend.”

While Haney has driven nitrous-fed cars for most of his racing career, he’s looking forward to adding a supercharged car to the mix. “Lady Liberty” features a “good old-fashioned Hemi” topped with a PSI screw-type supercharger with FuelTech mechanical fuel injection and an M&M Transmission.

“Everybody says I hate any other combination but nitrous, but that’s not true,” Haney laughed. “Now nobody can say that I’m partial to any combination because I own a blown car now too. This car is going to be a force to be reckoned with, no different than the Black Mamba is.”

Haney’s “Black Mamba,” a Musi 959-powered ’19 Camaro, will continue to serve as his primary weapon of choice in the Stroud Safety Pro Mod division.

“I’m still going to continue to drive my Black Mamba,” Haney said. “As for Lady Liberty, I’ll lease it out and/or drive it at some events where I don’t want to drive my nitrous car at.”

Haney was quick to point out that a host of friends and supporters came together to help turn his vision for “America – Lady Liberty” into a reality.

“There’s a lot of people behind the scenes who helped me get this car together,” Haney said. “I really need to thank Todd Martin and his team at Lethal Acceleration for everything they did, as well as Kryptonite Kustomz, Summit Racing Equipment, Strange Engineering, Lucas Oil, and all my other sponsors who are supporting ‘Lady Liberty.’”

Fans can check out “America – Lady Liberty” in person at the Keith Haney Racing pit area during the Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service Xtreme Nationals, March 18-19 at Xtreme Raceway Park.

Comments